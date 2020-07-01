In photos: Lacombe’s Gord Bamford performs in Red Deer on Canada Day

Central Albertans were able to safely enjoy country music singer Gord Bamford’s performance Wednesday live at Westerner Park from their parked cars. Canada’s 153rd birthday looked different this year, with the ongoing pandemic. Bamford’s five-show Drive In for Mental Health concert series will also visit Lethbridge, Calgary this month. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Honking replaced cheering at the drive-in-style Gord Bamford Canada Day concert in Red Deer.

Lacombe’s Bamford started a five-show Drive In for Mental Health concert series at the Westerner Park parking lot, where attendees were able to sit in their cars and watch the artist perform.

The drive-in concert series will also visit Lethbridge on July 11, Calgary on July 18 and two more locations to be named.

Concert-goers were told to stay in their vehicles at all times.

Wednesday’s 153rd Canada Day looked different across the country, including in Red Deer and central Alberta. Many virtual events were planned across the region, as well as fireworks.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
COVID-19 reshapes Canada Day celebrations from big parties to online shows

Most Read