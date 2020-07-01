In photos: Lacombe’s Gord Bamford performs in Red Deer on Canada Day

Honking replaced cheering at the drive-in-style Gord Bamford Canada Day concert in Red Deer.

Lacombe’s Bamford started a five-show Drive In for Mental Health concert series at the Westerner Park parking lot, where attendees were able to sit in their cars and watch the artist perform.

The drive-in concert series will also visit Lethbridge on July 11, Calgary on July 18 and two more locations to be named.

Concert-goers were told to stay in their vehicles at all times.

Wednesday’s 153rd Canada Day looked different across the country, including in Red Deer and central Alberta. Many virtual events were planned across the region, as well as fireworks.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Coronavirus



