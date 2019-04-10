Devin Dreeshen. File Photo

Incumbent MLA Devin Dreeshen wants to help his constituents if reelected

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

Incumbent MLA Devin Dreeshen is seeking reelection after a huge win in the 2018 by-election.

The UCP candidate worked in politics before being elected in 2018, he spent eight years working in the Harper government as an advisor to Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz.

In the roughly eight months since being sworn in as MLA, Dreeshen was the Trade Critic from the UCP.

During the Sylvan Lake Candidate Forum on April 4, Dreeshen said he found the major issues facing the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake riding to be the carbon tax, the economy and a continued focus on renewing the oil and gas sector in Alberta.

“Some of the biggest things on [the UCP] platform is getting rid of the carbon tax and trying to renew the Alberta Advantage,” Dreeshen said on the campaign trail.

He said he would like to see a return of businesses to Alberta, and would like to see the corporate business tax reduced to eight per cent, as per his party’s platform.

“There can be all the rhetoric and all the talking points that candidates can say, but it ultimately comes down to your local representative. That is ultimately who you vote for and that is ultimately who you go to if you have any questions and concerns,” Dreeshen said at the forum.

He said he cares about people and their concerns, regardless of their political leanings.

If he is reelected as MLA for the riding he said he will continue to listen to the concerns of his constituents.

“It’s important to care about people because that is what politics are all about. You are elected as a politician to actually help people,” Dreeshen said.

Albertans will go to the polls on April 16 to decide their local representatives and who will lead the province.

Dreeshen did not return attempts for an interview as of publication.

Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018
Unarmed woman shot by U.S. cop responding to her 911 call

