Alberta’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. Two people who were given $1,200 tickets when they took part in protests at the Alberta legislature in May will not have to pay the fines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Alberta’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. Two people who were given $1,200 tickets when they took part in protests at the Alberta legislature in May will not have to pay the fines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Independent nation of Alberta sounds good to one in four

25% of Albertans support separating from Canada and 18% support joining the U.S.

The independent nation of Alberta sounds good to one in four Albertans, according to a recent survey.

Research Co. polled 600 adult Albertans earlier this month and found 25 per cent support separating from Canada and becoming an independent nation.

That number has been relatively consistent in recent years. In July 2019, 30 per cent of Albertans favoured independence and in December 2018, 25 per cent were in favour.

Pollsters also took a look at viewpoints in B.C., where 800 adults were polled, and in Saskatchewan where 600 were asked their thoughts on independence and other issues.

The independence streak is much stronger in Alberta than its neighbours. Only 16 per cent in Saskatchewan and 12 per cent in B.C. wanted to become an independent nation.

Besides a standalone Alberta nation, pollsters also asked what people thought of an independent nation comprised of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Twenty-six per cent of Albertans and 21 per cent of Saskatchewan residents were in favour of that partnership.

Asked about an Alberta-B.C. nation, only 13 per cent of British Columbians supported that idea.

When an Alberta-B.C.-Saskatchewan nation was suggested, 29 per cent of Albertans and Saskatchewans were in favour but only 12 per cent of British Columbians.

Among those who voted for the United Conservative Party in the last election, 47 per cent support the three-province nation, compared with 10 per cent among NDP supporters.

Nearly one in five — 18 per cent — of Albertans support joining the U.S. In B.C., only six per cent want to become a 51st state.

Pollsters also tried to get a snapshot of Western province residents perceptions of federal, provincial and municipal government.

In Alberta, 43 per cent of respondents described their provincial government as very or moderately responsible, compared with 62 per cent in Saskatchewan and 60 per cent in B.C.

“In Alberta, the criticism towards the provincial government is not coming exclusively from supporters of opposition parties,” says Research Co. president Mario Canseco.

Half of those who voted for the UCP believe Premier Jason Kenney’s government is responsive while 41 per cent do not.

Asked whether the federal government is responsive, 32 per cent in Alberta said it was, 26 per cent in Alberta and 45 per cent in B.C.

Opinions were much higher of local government. In Alberta, 58 per cent said they were responsive, 64 per cent in Saskatchewan and 60 per cent in B.C.

The online study was conducted from Feb. 7-9 and is accurate to within +/- 3.5 per cent for B.C. and +/- four per cent in Alberta and Saskatchewan.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
O’Toole calls for relocation of Beijing Olympics due to China’s ‘genocide’ of Uighurs
Next story
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Just Posted

The Wav is a web-based radio station in Sylvan Lake, that launched on Feb. 15. (Photo Submitted)
New web radio station promises to be by, for and about Sylvan Lake

The Wav, a new web-based radio station, launched Feb. 15 for Sylvan Lake listeners

File photo
Two new deaths, 251 new COVID cases in Alberta

Red Deer has 428 active cases

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
15 new COVID-19 deaths, 305 additional cases in Alberta

Red Deer has 363 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta Health Services Logo
AHS closes temporary COVID-19 testing site in Ponoka

The temporary testing site in Wetaskiwin will remain open

Central zone now has 37 variant cases, all of the U.K. variety. Alberta, overall has 171 cases of the variant. (Image courtesy CDC)
One case of COVID-19 variant reported in Central zone school

16 new COVID-19 deaths, 314 additional cases in Alberta

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

Alberta’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. Two people who were given $1,200 tickets when they took part in protests at the Alberta legislature in May will not have to pay the fines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Independent nation of Alberta sounds good to one in four

25% of Albertans support separating from Canada and 18% support joining the U.S.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

Facebook/ Camrose Police Service
Camrose RCMP and Wetaskiwin RCMP make arrests and seizures in joint drug investigation

Four arrests, seizure of drugs, guns and $40,000 of cash were made in during the investigation.

County of Wetaskiwin’s COVID-19 numbers as of Feb. 15, 2021. Screen grab/www.alberta.ca/stats/covid-19-alberta-statistics.
Less than five active COVID-19 cases remain in the County of Wetaskiwin

Wetaskiwin Hospital also removed from Alberta’s acute care outbreak zone list.

Rifles are shown locked up in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Trudeau government would allow municipalities to ban handguns under new bill

Bill also proposes a buyback of recently banned firearms the government considers assault-style weapon

A conveyor belt transports coal at the Westmoreland Coal Co.’s Sheerness Mine near Hanna, Alta., on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. One of North America’s top experts on coal mine pollution is warning Albertans about the dangers of expanding the industry in the province’s Rocky Mountains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Hollow promises’: Top coal scientist warns Albertans of contamination from mining

The Alberta government is developing a plan for public consultation on coal-mining

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic in Toronto, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The vast majority of Canadians blame Ottawa rather than provincial governments for delays in COVID-19 vaccine delivery, a new poll suggests. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Poll finds most Canadians blame federal government for vaccine delays

Residents remain divided on whether they will be able to roll up their sleeves before October

FILE – Signage for Tim Hortons is seen outside a Tim Hortons restaurant in Toronto, Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Tim Hortons trims rim from iconic contest with all-digital ‘Roll Up to Win’

Usual prize pool of free coffees, donuts, electronics and vehicles has been expanded

Most Read