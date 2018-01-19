Flu shots are still available through AHS, pharmacies and physicians. File photo

Influenza hits hard in Alberta

Flu season hits hard

Influenza has hit hard throughout Alberta this year and some deaths have been reported in the central zone.

Dr. Ifeoma Achebe, medical officer of health with Alberta Health Services Central Zone said most of the deaths were in the elderly, although some of those who passed away due to the flu were younger people.

Influenza is an infection of the nose, throat and lungs caused by a virus which can be spread by touching objects that have been coughed or sneezed on by someone who has the virus. It can also be spread through the air.

Symptoms can be a dry persistent cough, muscle ache, fatigue and weakness, chills and sweats, headache, nasal congestion and sore throat.

People at higher risk of developing flu complications include children, especially those less than two years of age, adults over 65, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems and those with chronic illnesses such as asthma, heart or kidney disease are also at high risk.

Achebe encourages people with the flu to stay at home and not run the risk of spreading it to other people.

She said there have been more cases and outbreaks of flu this year.

“We have been quite busy compared to last year and the season is not over yet.”

She encourages the public to get a flu shot, noting it is free and still available to all Albertans six months of age and older. People who are visiting residents in nursing homes or hospitals should be sure and get a flu shot, she added.

The flu shot is available through Alberta Health Services, pharmacies and physicians.

The vaccine helps protect against both A and B strains of influenza.

Previous story
Suspected Toronto serial killer targeting gay community arrested
Next story
Protect pets from canine flu

Just Posted

Photos: Senior girls defeated by visiting Raiders

H.J. Cody’s senior girls basketball team lost to the Lindsay Thruber Raiders, Jan. 18

Protect pets from canine flu

Sylvan Lake veterinarian spoke to the Sylvan Lake News about the canine flu

Influenza hits hard in Alberta

Flu season hits hard

Provincial park no more

The province transferred Sylvan Lake Provincial Park to the Town yesterday

Red Deer’s Westerner Park announces major expansion

New 70,000 sq ft. building is in the works

WATCH: Lacombe and Red Deer Chambers prepare members for cannabis legalization

Luncheon speaker educates businesses on marijuana policies

Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Stephen Paddock was behind the gunfire that killed 58 people including two Canadians

Botox, bomb shelters, and the blues: one year into Trump presidency

A look into life in Washington since Trump’s inauguration

Suspected Toronto serial killer targeting gay community arrested

A 66-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of two Toronto men

Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page, to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Canadian band to get top honours at 2018 JUNO Awards

B.C. out of the running for Amazon’s next headquarters

Toronto is the only Canadian city left in the running despite the province backing Metro Vancouver’s bid for new Amazon headquarters

Post interest rate hike debt tips

What to do about your debt and mortgages after the interest rate hike

Foreign workers sleeping in Alberta Burger King basement

Alberta Health Services said its inspectors found foreign workers sleeping in the basement of the Lethbridge restaurant

Court application halts release of bread price-fixing documents

Bread price-fixing documents won’t be unsealed Thursday, Loblaw says

Most Read