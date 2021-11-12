Information and support for individuals living with multiple sclerosis

The Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada is offering reliable information about the disease and its allied conditions, and resources to manage symptoms.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) navigator Valerie Borggard said, “There is a great demand for many individuals living with MS to reach out and connect with someone living with MS and to seek out information.

“This is even more true for the many individuals who live in rural areas and communities throughout Alberta.

“Knowing that they can reach out and obtain the information and support they need that will look different for everyone is very important for them.

“It is in these smaller and rural communities that an individual may not have access to all the in-person resources and networks available in the large cities that help people connect to peers, ask for information, and have ready access to services.”

Borggard explained MS is an autoimmune disease of the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerve. It is known to be the most common neurological disease affecting young adults, mostly women, across the nation. She added about 60 percent of individuals living with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 through 49.

For further information or to connect with an MS Navigator call 1-844-859-6789, email msnavigators@mssociety, or chat live through their website at www.mssociety.ca/support-services.

