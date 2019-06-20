FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2013 file photo, a worker collects pieces of shark fins dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong. For centuries, shark fin, usually served as soup, has been a coveted delicacy in Chinese cooking. In the United States, members of the fishing industry say they will dig in against 2016 legislation in Congress that proponents believe will help shut down the country’s shark fin industry for good. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Inhumane practice of carving fins off live sharks to become illegal in Canada

Canada is the largest importer of shark fins outside of Asia

Carving fins off live sharks and leaving them in the ocean to drown will be illegal in Canada as early as Friday.

READ MORE: UBCM supports shark fin industry fight

Importing shark fins that are no longer attached to a shark will also be illicit as part of efforts to prevent Canada from being complicit in the practice of shark finning elsewhere.

Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says shark finning has been barred as a condition of getting a fishing license since 1994 but legislation that passed through Parliament this week will make it illegal in any circumstance.

He says the practice is inhumane and unsustainable, with one-third of the shark fins sold around the world coming from endangered shark species.

Canada is the largest importer of shark fins outside of Asia.

The ban will take effect when the legislation can be proclaimed, which is expected Friday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Air Canada expects Boeing 737 Max to resume flying by September or October

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake woman recounts her experience trekking Mt. Everest

Perle Campbell and her daughter travelled to Nepal in May to hike to base camp on Mt. Everest

Sylvan Lake Midget Buccaneers secure playoff spot

The Midget Buccs defeated the Didsbury Chargers 11-6 on June 15 to close out regular season play

AMBER ALERT: Alert cancelled after child located safe and unharmed

Alert cancelled after child located safe and unharmed

Sylvan Lake Yettis clinch league’s top spot

The Yettis have a first round bye and will play the second round of playoffs on home court, July 5-7

MP Blaine Calkins tables rural crime bill

Bill C-458 was tabled Friday, and proposes to amend the Criminal Code to account for rural residents

VIDEO: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to be re-released with new footage

‘Avatar’ holds global box office record at $2.788 billion, while ‘Endgame’ stands at $2.743 billion…

Air Canada expects Boeing 737 Max to resume flying by September or October

Air Canada isn’t worried about safety of the planes, says vice-president

More than 700 wildlfire evacuees in Alberta can soon return to Metis community

Evacuees from the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement can safely return starting on Thursday

B.C. files second legal challenge against Alberta over turn-off-taps law

B.C. government filed a second lawsuit against Alberta on June 14

Tax credits, penalizing big polluters, key to Conservative climate plan

Canada’s commitment is to cut emissions to 70 per cent of what they were in 2005 before 2030

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Shovels could be in the ground on Trans Mountain by September, CEO says

Ian Anderson points to weeks likely required for NEB to reinstate 2016 regulatory record

Calgary man facing charges after B.C. police service dog aids in arrest

Heavy police presence results in PSD Jagger finding suspect

RCMP allows officers to grow beards

Members can now wear beards and goatees, as long as they’re neatly groomed

Most Read