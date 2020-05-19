Tataskweyak Cree Nation band councillor Nathan Neckoway says the blockade went up Friday at an entrance to the Keeyask Generating site over worries that incoming employees could be carrying the virus. CP photo

Injunction calls for removal of Manitoba blockade set up over COVID-19 concerns

Blockade went up Friday

SPLIT LAKE, Man. — A court injunction is ordering members of a Manitoba First Nation who are worried about the spread of COVID-19 to remove a blockade set up at a hydroelectric construction site.

Tataskweyak Cree Nation band councillor Nathan Neckoway says the blockade went up Friday at an entrance to the Keeyask Generating site over worries that incoming employees could be carrying the virus.

The northern area so far has no cases of COVID-19, and Neckoway says bringing workers in from all over the country is a risk they don’t want to take.

Manitoba Hydro’s Scott Powell says the Crown corporation plans to safely resume regular work rotations while protecting workers and neighbouring communities.

Over 500 employees and contractors have been at the site for eight weeks and Manitoba Hydro says they need to be rotated out.

The injunction gives the RCMP authority to remove the blockade.

Coronavirus

