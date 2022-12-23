Innisfail man dies in house fire

Innisfail RCMP officers are investigating two unrelated house fires — including one that claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.

The fatal fire started just after midnight on Wednesday. Innisfail RCMP along with Innisfail Fire Department, responded to a report of a house fire on 47 Street in the Town of Innisfail.

A 77-year-old Innisfail resident was found by firefighters inside the home. Unfortunately, the man died from his injuries. Police did not release his name.

The fire was investigated by RCMP, as well as a fire investigator, and was deemed to be non-suspicious.

A few hours later — at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday — Innisfail RCMP received a report of a structure fire on 53 Avenue.

An investigation determined this the fire was intentionally started by a 16-year-old resident of that house. The youth was arrested by RCMP at the scene.

The youth was charged with arson to an inhabited property. He was released by a Justice of the Peace and is schedule to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Jan. 17.

This fire is unrelated to the earlier non-suspicious fatal house fire in Innisfail

Innisfail RCMP