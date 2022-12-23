(Advocate file photo).

(Advocate file photo).

Innisfail man dies in house fire

Innisfail RCMP officers are investigating two unrelated house fires — including one that claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.

The fatal fire started just after midnight on Wednesday. Innisfail RCMP along with Innisfail Fire Department, responded to a report of a house fire on 47 Street in the Town of Innisfail.

A 77-year-old Innisfail resident was found by firefighters inside the home. Unfortunately, the man died from his injuries. Police did not release his name.

The fire was investigated by RCMP, as well as a fire investigator, and was deemed to be non-suspicious.

A few hours later — at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday — Innisfail RCMP received a report of a structure fire on 53 Avenue.

An investigation determined this the fire was intentionally started by a 16-year-old resident of that house. The youth was arrested by RCMP at the scene.

The youth was charged with arson to an inhabited property. He was released by a Justice of the Peace and is schedule to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Jan. 17.

This fire is unrelated to the earlier non-suspicious fatal house fire in Innisfail

Innisfail RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bentley Grain Elevator currently on fire
Next story
Mirror house fire claims homeowner

Just Posted

Volunteers from local service clubs, community groups, town council representatives, Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care Committee, and Tim Hortons staff are all smiles as Tim Hortons owner John Paul Doucette presents a cheque for $21,468.93 to Susan Samson and Klaus VanVeller. This year’s Smile Cookie campaign raised the most to date.
Anonymous donation boosts Urgent Care recruitment abilities

Pictured here are board members with the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce during a recent Christmas function. Photo submitted
Sylvan Lake Chamber staff pleased to launch ‘Passport to Winter’

Stock photo
Sylvan Lake advanced ambulatory care service closed temporarily

Pictured here are Chris McKenna and his grandson Johnnie Miller. Mckenna was recently honoured with a Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal for a career in outstanding work in the field of recreation and parks. Photo submitted
Chris McKenna honoured with a Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee medal

Pop-up banner image