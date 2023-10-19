Innisfail RCMP arrest 3 suspects in drug bust

Three Central Alberta suspects were arrested in Innisfail after a drug trafficking investigation.

On Oct. 12, the RCMP arrested two suspects in their vehicle, seizing cocaine and drug paraphernalia. That arrest led to a search of a residence on 45 Street in Innisfail, where a third suspect was arrested and cocaine, methamphetamine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and two firearms with ammunition were seized.

A 20-year-old and 21-year-old from Innisfail face trafficking charges of both cocaine and methamphetamine. The third suspect, a 37-year-old Innisfail resident also faces trafficking charges, as well as unsafe storage of firearms.

All three have been released from custody and will appear at the Provincial Court of Justice in Red Deer on Dec. 7, 2023.

The arrest was a result of a months-long investigation in coordination with the Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake and Ponoka RCMP detachments as well as the Alberta Sheriffs Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) Unit.

“This investigation saw the close coordination between different RCMP Detachments and the Alberta Sheriffs Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) Unit, “ says Staff Sergeant Ian Ihme. “We are thankful to have interdicted these offenders who were actively engaged in the harmful sales of Cocaine and Meth in our community.”

