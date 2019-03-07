Innisfail RCMP arrest male in connection with stolen vehicle

Carson Bennett Yarbrough, 18, of Innisfail, has been charged

On March 5th, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Innisfail RCMP were conducting patrols around Innisfail and observed a number of people standing around a suspicious vehicle on 52nd Ave. When police arrived, the individuals fled using a nearby vehicle. The suspicious vehicle was determined to be stolen.

Carson Bennett Yarbrough, 18, of Innisfail, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, possession of break in tools, two counts of theft under $5,000 and 12 charges of failing to comply with a court condition.

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP

