Innisfail RCMP arrest two men attempting to sell stolen property

On Jan. 15th, Innisfail RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter to a rural property east of the Town of Innisfail. An outbuilding on the property had been entered and a large amount of music equipment and instruments had been stolen. The Innisfail RCMP, with the assistance of K Division Serious Crimes Branch GIS began an investigation which led them to a location in Red Deer. Innisfail RCMP observed two males at that location in possession of stolen property and arrested both without incident. The RCMP recovered a number of the stolen items however are still looking for the following equipment:

Roland Phantom Keyboard

Roland 08 Keyboard

Saxophone

Sound board

Hurcules boom stands

Cordless mics and control boxes

Compact sound system

Speakers and Amps

Brandon Wegner, 28, of Central Alta has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Justin Schilling, 26, of Central Alta has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 for the purpose of trafficking.

Both men have been remanded pending bail hearings.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or call your local police.

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP