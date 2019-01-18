Innisfail RCMP arrest two men attempting to sell stolen property

On Jan. 15th, Innisfail RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter to a rural property east of the Town of Innisfail. An outbuilding on the property had been entered and a large amount of music equipment and instruments had been stolen. The Innisfail RCMP, with the assistance of K Division Serious Crimes Branch GIS began an investigation which led them to a location in Red Deer. Innisfail RCMP observed two males at that location in possession of stolen property and arrested both without incident. The RCMP recovered a number of the stolen items however are still looking for the following equipment:
- Roland Phantom Keyboard
- Roland 08 Keyboard
- Saxophone
- Sound board
- Hurcules boom stands
- Cordless mics and control boxes
- Compact sound system
- Speakers and Amps
Brandon Wegner, 28, of Central Alta has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of breach of recognizance.
Justin Schilling, 26, of Central Alta has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 for the purpose of trafficking.
Both men have been remanded pending bail hearings.
If you have information about this incident, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or call your local police.
-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP