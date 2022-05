Officials were alerted to a complaint from Fortis

Innisfail RCMP arrested three individuals for the alleged theft of electricity on May 18.

Upon receiving a complaint from Fortis on May 17 about the theft at the residence in question, police searched the house and seized evidence of stealing electricity.

Innisfail’s 33-year-old Jesse Burgoyne was charged with the possession of stolen property under $5,000 and theft of electricity.

Burgoyne has been released from custody and will appear in the Red Deer Provincial Court on June 29.