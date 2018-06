On June 17th, Innisfail RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 590 and Range Road 275, East of Innisfail.

A vehicle was travelling east bound on Highway 590, left the road and rolled several times in the North ditch. The 22-year- old driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was ejected and pronounced deceased on scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Innisfail RCMP. The family of the deceased has been notified.

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP