Innisfail RCMP seek information from the public on two hit and run collisions

On Jan. 7th at approximately 1:44 p.m. Innisfail RCMP responded to a hit and run incident. Two vehicles parked on a residential street in Penhold had been struck and damaged in a hit and run. Pieces of the suspect vehicle were left behind at the scene. RCMP began an investigation into this occurrence and while patrolling the area noted a Dodge Ram truck with damages to the front end the appeared to match as the suspect vehicle from the hit and run complaint.

RCMP attempted to stop the Dodge Ram however it refused to stop for police and due to the driving pattern of the vehicle and safety concerns the RCMP did not continue to pursue the vehicle. Police continued patrols of the area however and arrived at the location of another collision in Penhold involving the Dodge truck that was observed earlier and another vehicle, a Ford Flex. There were minor injuries sustained in this collision and occupants of the Ford Flex were treated by ambulance and released at the scene. The occupants of the Dodge truck fled on foot. RCMP members from Innisfail, traffic services, Penhold Peace officers, Red Deer County Peace officers, and Red Deer police dog services joined efforts to contain the area and attempt to locate and apprehend the two males who fled from the Dodge. Attempts to locate the two suspects were unsuccessful.

The investigation reveals the suspects fled in a silver Dodge Caravan, they are described as:

Suspect 1:

Caucasian male

Blue Coveralls

Baseball hat

Suspect 2:

Caucasian male early 20’s

Black baseball hat

Black hoody with white lettering up the left sleeve

Black pants

Thin build

Innisfail RCMP continue to investigate this incident and are interested in any information that will assist them with their efforts. RCMP would also like to thank the public at this time as they received some information at the time of the incident from witnesses that was of great assistance to the police.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP