Innisfail RCMP seek public assistance to locate wanted on arrest warrant

The RCMP are trying to locate 38-year-old Jason William Ionson of Red Deer who is wanted on an arrest warrant for charges stemming from previous offences in Innisfail.

Ionson is facing ten criminal charges dated 2018, including eight charges for possession of property obtained by crime. Innisfail RCMP are looking for public help from anyone who may have seen him or know of his whereabouts.

Ionson is described as:

– Caucasian with brown hair and hazel eyes

– 6’4” tall and approximately 280 lbs.

Jason Ionson may be in the central Alberta area. If you have information about his whereabouts please contact the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or the Red Deer RCMP GIS Unit at 403-352-8745. It is believed that Ionson may be dangerous and should not be approached.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP