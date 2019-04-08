Freedom Conservative Candidate Chad Miller stands to answer a question during the Candidate Forum on April 4. There was six candidate present for the forum, with one unable to attend. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake candidate gather to answer diverse questions at forum

The candidate forum was held by the Chamber of Commerce on April 4

From hot button issues like the carbon tax, to health care and government accountability, the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce’s Election Forum covered a lot of ground.

Roughly 200 people came out to the NexSource Centre Thursday night to hear from their candidates in the provincial election on issues that matter to them.

Six of the seven candidates running for election were at the forum on April 4. Present was Devin Dreeshen, UCP; Danielle Klooster, Alberta Party; Chad Miller, Freedom Conservative Party; Robyn O’Brien, NDP; Ed Wychopen, Independent and Brian Vanderkley, Alberta Advantage Party.

The only candidate unable to attend the forum was Lauren Thorsteinson, Reform Party of Alberta.

READ MORE: Check online to make sure you’re registered to vote in upcoming provincial election

Advanced Polls begin next week for provincial election

The residents and the Chamber did not hold any punches, putting the candidates on the spot for some pretty tough questions.

Keri Pratt, president of the Chamber of Commerce, said the questions specifically asked by the Chamber were not easy, and the audience didn’t let in any easy ones either.

“These are the issues that matter to the people, so I was happy to see such a diverse grouping of topics,” Pratt said.

Questions were submitted by the audience members present as well as a few that came in electronically in advance. Before the audience questions began, the Chamber asked a series of questions of their own.

These questions focused on business and the economy, transportation and infrastructure and improving the government’s accountability.

The Chamber, according to Pratt, is also concerned about the election outcome and wanted questions of their own answered.

“I loved that it was such a wide range of questions, that it wasn’t just focused on one topic,” Pratt said, adding there was a great diversification of questions asked.

Pratt says it is important to gather to candidates together so the residents of the area have the chance to ask as many as possible the important questions.

“I loved having so many of the candidates out tonight and their involvement … It was great to see the turn out and the public’s supporting coming to this and hearing what the candidates’ answers were to some of their questions,” Pratt said.

The forum, held by the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce, offers residents the chance for residents to have their concerns heard in a safe manner, Pratt says.

Because the Chamber hosts the forum, as well as candidate forums for the municipal and federal elections, they are able to offer the candidates a non-biased platform to speak to the residents as well.

“We provide that non partisan, safe point of view that is a safe, equal playing ground and everyone can come here and voice their party’s opinions without any judgment.”

Pratt hopes those who came out to the forum were able to get the answers they were looking for.

For those who were unable to attend the forum, the Chamber of Commerce live streamed the event on their Facebook page, @SylvanLakeChamber, and it is still available to view.

The provincial general election is held on April 16, with Advance Polls open from April 9-13.

Previous story
Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC
Next story
Toronto neurosurgeon pleads guilty in wife’s death

Just Posted

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake candidate gather to answer diverse questions at forum

The candidate forum was held by the Chamber of Commerce on April 4

Sylvan Lake RCMP respond to possible oil field theft in Eckville

The male suspect was found with a sledgehammer and bear spray in the his car on April 6

Notley and Kenney swap attacks on trust in Alberta election leaders debate

Albertans go to the polls on April 16

WATCH: Sylvan Lake choir students perform at Spring Sing

Choir students from Sylvan Lake school gathered together from Spring Sing on April 3

Calgary judge denies injunction in investigation of UCP leadership race

RCMP are investigating how leadership candidate Jeff Callaway’s campaign in 2017 was funded

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Raise the Rink supports new Blackfalds skating facility

Hayley Wickenheiser lends voice to community project

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit

Trudeau created a gender-equality advisory council

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of Alberta wildlife camera

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

Most Read