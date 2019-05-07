Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA brings experience to new role as Minister of Agriculture

MLA Devin Dreeshen was named the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry on April 30

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen says it is humbling to have be named the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry.

He says he feels confident in the new role, as far as agriculture goes.

“I know the agriculture side of things inside and out, the forestry side will take some getting used to and some learning,” Dreeshen said.

While forestry may not be his expertise, Dreeshen says he understands its importance and connection to agriculture, adding the two go “hand in hand.”

Dreeshen called being named to the cabinet “pretty neat.”

“I had hoped to be named [Minister of Agriculture and Forestry], I had a lot of experience behind me, but you can never be too sure,” Dreeshen said. “Ultimately it came down to the Premier and what he felt was right.”

Dreeshen, a fifth-generation farmer, has worked as a farmer on his own land near Pine Lake. Before being elected as Innisfail-Sylvan Lake’s MLA during the 2018 by-election, Dreeshen also worked behind the scenes federally, advocating for Canada’s producers.

For eight years, Dreeshen worked with Federal Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz as a policy advisor.

He says he plans to bring his federal experience to Alberta to work for the local producers.

“Right now I think our largest issues is with trade, especially with China no longer allowing Canadian canola, and most recently denying pork exports, which has hurt a plant in Red Deer.”

Dreeshen says doors are starting to close for Canadian farmers, and hopes to use his tenure as Minister of Agriculture and Forestry to find ways to diversify options for Alberta producers.

“We can’t rely on exporting our product, roughly 40 per cent, to just one country, which right now is China,” he said.

He says diversifying the market will take time, and will require face-to-face meetings in order to create good and lasting relationships with other countries.

When it comes to working as both a minister and a MLA, Dreeshen says it is a balancing act.

“I’m going to do the best I can to balance both of my roles,” he said, adding “I will be stretched a bit more with my new role, but I think that is something all ministers have to work with.”

He says he is humbled by the overwhelming support Alberta’s have given him and the United Conservative Party, and says it is now time for those elected to get to work to follow through on the promises made during the campaign.

Previous story
SNC-Lavalin execs ponder company break-up at private shareholder luncheon

Just Posted

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA brings experience to new role as Minister of Agriculture

MLA Devin Dreeshen was named the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry on April 30

Food Truck Thursday returning to Sylvan Lake

The weekly event will run May 16 to Sept. 5 at 50A Ave., between 50 Street and 50A Street

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Midget Buccaneers crumble against Olds

The Buccs fell 11-5 to the Olds Stingers on May 5 at the NexSource Centre

Team Up to Clean Up returns to Sylvan Lake this weekend

Team Up to Clean Up is part of Sylvan Lake’s Pitch-in Week

Sylvan Lake’s visitor pay parking goes into effect soon

Visitor Pay Parking is in effect in the downtown area from May 15 to Sept. 15

Green party win shows Canadians ‘preoccupied’ by climate change: Trudeau

Green hopeful Paul Manly took a commanding 37.3 per cent of vote in the B.C. riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith

Naked man takes run down aisles of Saskatchewan food store

Calvin John Jobb is being asked to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

Former Saskatchewan finance minister advising Alberta government on fiscal plan

Janice MacKinnon will come up with a plan by mid-August to get the province out of deficit

More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

John Horgan asks B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why B.C. drivers pay more

Edmonton police officer investigated for alleged sexual assault of woman

No criminal charges have been laid

Alberta’s environment minister says Bighorn parks proposal will not go ahead

Jason Nixon says the NDP’s plan for the area is flawed; United Conservative Party government to not move forward

Recent airline crashes run against trend toward safer flying

In the U.S., no airline passengers were killed in accidents from 2009 until April 2018

As child benefits climb, feds look to get payments in to families missing out

Canada Child benefit increase will miss just over one-fifth of Indigenous families living on reserves

Most Read