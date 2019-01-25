Devin Dreeshen, MLA for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, speaks to a concerned member of his riding during the grand opening of his new Sylvan Lake office on Jan. 24. Dreeshen also opened a second office in Innisfail, in effort to be available to as many constituents as possible. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen opens new constituency office

Dreeshen’s new office on 50 Avenue is one of two offices, the other is located in Innisfail

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen was seen shaking hands and speaking with constituents at the grand opening of his Sylvan Lake office, Thursday afternoon.

After being elected by the vast majority in the riding in July 2018, Dreeshen was officially sworn in as a Member of Legislature in October.

He says that was just one reason why the opening of the constituency office was delayed.

“There is a lot of red tape to go through when opening a constituent office,” Dreeshen said. “I’m not allowed to sign the lease, it all has to be done in Edmonton.”

Dreeshen’s new office is located at 4914 50 Ave in Sylvan Lake. He has also opened a second office located in Innisfail.

He said opening the two offices is a new experiment that is often done. However he felt it was necessary as Sylvan Lake and Innisfail are the two major communities in a rather large district.

“Just the other day I met an older couple at the office in Innisfail who said they would not have been able to make the trip to Sylvan Lake,” Dreeshen said.

“Having the two offices makes me more accessible to my constituents.”

There is a bit of flexibility with the office’s hours, Dreeshen says. With a small staff time will be split between the two offices.

The Sylvan Lake office will be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays each week and the first two Fridays of the month.

The remaining time, Monday and Tuesday of each week and the last two Friday’s of the month will see the Innisfail office open.

“When Legislature is in session Fridays are constituents day, and I plan on dividing my time between Sylvan Lake and Innisfail to meet as many as possible and hear their concerns,” said Dreeshen.

A constituency office is not a campaign office. Dreeshen will be opening a campaign office at a later date to facilitate the needs of the 2019 Election.

Instead, a constituency office is for all constituents no matter their political leanings, to meet with their MLA and have their concerns and grievances heard.

The constituency office is not able to sign people up for any political party or renew membership.

“I am looking forward to meeting with more of my constituents and learning about their concerns, so that I can bring it back to Legislature,” Dreeshen said.

