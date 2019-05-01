Premier Jason Kenney and Cabinet are sworn in at Government House, in Edmonton on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photo by Alberta Government)

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen appointed to Cabinet

Alberta’s newest premier, Jason Kenney, was sworn into Legislature Tuesday morning

Alberta’s newest premier, Jason Kenney, was sworn into Legislature Tuesday morning along with his new Cabinet, which he calls a “strong team.”

Central Alberta is well recognized on Kenney’s cabinet with three MLAs from the region appointed to serve.

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake’s Devin Dreeshen was appointed the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre MLA Jason Nixon was named the Minister Environment and Parks and Red Deer North’s Adriana LaGrange is the new Minister of Education.

Nixon will also serve as the Government House Leader.

Nixon called the swearing in swearing ceremony an “unforgettable experience” and is “honoured to serve” as the Minister for Environment and Parks.

“Alberta has a proud history of environmental stewardship, and the United Conservative Caucus recognizes that conservation, economic activity, and recreation are all important functions that can and should support each other,” a statement from Nixon said.

MLA Dreeshen has plenty of experience in the agriculture field. He has a farm near Pine Lake and has worked with the Federal Government.

Before running for election in Alberta, Dreeshen was an advisor to the former federal agriculture minister in Stephen Harper’s Government, Gerry Ritz.

Dreeshen was unavailable for comment as of publication.

“This is a young, energetic and diverse team with deep experience. With an average age of 43, most members of this cabinet are new to public service,” Premier Kenney said in a press release. “This is a team that will be obsessed with creating jobs, showing the world that Alberta is open for business again, and fighting for a fair deal in Canada.”

Kenney says the newly appointed cabinet is diverse, pointing out the members speak a combined 13 different languages.

“Alberta’s new cabinet includes farmers, teachers, tradespeople, small business owners, lawyers, business executives, musicians, oil and gas experts, public servants and a range of other professional backgrounds. These ministers are in touch with the lives of the people they will be serving,” said Kenney.

Kenney’s Cabinet also includes a minister responsible for multiculturalism for the first time. Leela Aheer, MLA for Chestermere-Strathmore, has been named to this position.

“Albertans gave our new government a huge democratic mandate for bold change that gets our economy back to work and stands up for this province. This is a strong team that is ready to lead, and to deliver that change starting today,” Kenney said.

Previous story
Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

Just Posted

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen appointed to Cabinet

Alberta’s newest premier, Jason Kenney, was sworn into Legislature Tuesday morning

Jason Kenney urges feds to scrap oil tanker ban bill on B.C. north coast

Kenney believes the bill is unconstitutional because it only affects oil coming from Alberta oilsands

Sylvan Lake woman frustrated with estimate vs actual water bill

Suella Brown recently discovered Town utility bills use estimated costs every other month

Jason Kenney officially sworn in as Alberta’s 18th premier

United Conservative leader becomes the 18th person to head the province’s government

Junior Achievement looking to expand programming in Sylvan Lake

Gregg Broks wants to incorporate Junior Achievemen’ts high school level Company Program in town

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Probe launched into death of suspect in Calgary vehicle-pedestrian collision

The suspect vehicle was found and officers tried to arrest the driver

Looking at buying an electric car? New federal rebates kick in May 1

Nine electric cars and 13 plug-in hybrids are eligible

WikiLeaks’ Assange gets 50 weeks in prison for bail-jumping

Julian Assange’s seven years in the embassy had cost British taxpayers 16 million pounds

Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area

Cat trapped in Edmonton sinkhole lured out by treats

Two cats were believed to be trapped in the sinkhole, but one feline believed to have escaped

For whom the bell no longer tolls at Bell’s Corner

Leduc RCMP investigate theft of 700 pound bell

Most Read