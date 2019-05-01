Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen appointed to Cabinet

Alberta’s newest premier, Jason Kenney, was sworn into Legislature Tuesday morning along with his new Cabinet, which he calls a “strong team.”

Central Alberta is well recognized on Kenney’s cabinet with three MLAs from the region appointed to serve.

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake’s Devin Dreeshen was appointed the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre MLA Jason Nixon was named the Minister Environment and Parks and Red Deer North’s Adriana LaGrange is the new Minister of Education.

Nixon will also serve as the Government House Leader.

Nixon called the swearing in swearing ceremony an “unforgettable experience” and is “honoured to serve” as the Minister for Environment and Parks.

“Alberta has a proud history of environmental stewardship, and the United Conservative Caucus recognizes that conservation, economic activity, and recreation are all important functions that can and should support each other,” a statement from Nixon said.

MLA Dreeshen has plenty of experience in the agriculture field. He has a farm near Pine Lake and has worked with the Federal Government.

Before running for election in Alberta, Dreeshen was an advisor to the former federal agriculture minister in Stephen Harper’s Government, Gerry Ritz.

Dreeshen was unavailable for comment as of publication.

“This is a young, energetic and diverse team with deep experience. With an average age of 43, most members of this cabinet are new to public service,” Premier Kenney said in a press release. “This is a team that will be obsessed with creating jobs, showing the world that Alberta is open for business again, and fighting for a fair deal in Canada.”

Kenney says the newly appointed cabinet is diverse, pointing out the members speak a combined 13 different languages.

“Alberta’s new cabinet includes farmers, teachers, tradespeople, small business owners, lawyers, business executives, musicians, oil and gas experts, public servants and a range of other professional backgrounds. These ministers are in touch with the lives of the people they will be serving,” said Kenney.

Kenney’s Cabinet also includes a minister responsible for multiculturalism for the first time. Leela Aheer, MLA for Chestermere-Strathmore, has been named to this position.

“Albertans gave our new government a huge democratic mandate for bold change that gets our economy back to work and stands up for this province. This is a strong team that is ready to lead, and to deliver that change starting today,” Kenney said.