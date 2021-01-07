Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA who worked on Trump’s campaign denounces U.S. Capitol violence

Alberta’s Agriculture minister, central Alberta MLA Devin Dreeshen, is condemning the violence that broke out in the U.S. on Wednesday.

Dreeshen, who is MLA for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, had worked on Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

His association with Trump was later thought to be advantageous by UCP leader (and now Alberta Premier) Jason Kenney, who named Dreeshen trade critic while their party was still the official opposition.

But Trump is now being blamed for inciting the violence that rocked the Washington D.C. on Wednesday, when an angry mob of his supporters stormed capitol Hill, trying to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win.

The mob clashed with police and a woman was fatally shot. Three other people in the mob died of medical emergencies.

Hundreds of Trump supporters left a trail of smashed windows and other vandalism in the historic building as they posed with statues and flags for selfies and left threatening messages on the desks of some Democrats.

This mob action, which left many politicians huddling for cover, led to a lock-down of the Capitol and for Trump to have his social media accounts temporarily deactivated. His messages were seen as encouraging his swarm of supporters.

This violent occurrence is considered one of the worst security breaches in U.S. history and has been called domestic terrorism.

Dreeshen stated late on Wednesday that he denounces all forms of political violence, including what took place in Washington, D.C.

He stated: “Voters are the ultimate deciders, and that must be respected by all,” and then added that he is now “focused on the lives and livelihoods of Albertans.”

