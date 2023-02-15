Police and investigators are seen at the side of the road outside Rosthern, Sask., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. RCMP say Myles Sanderson, a suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage northeast of Saskatoon over the weekend, has been taken into custody near the town of Rosthern on the fourth day of a massive manhunt. Inquests examining the Saskatchewan stabbing rampage that left 11 people dead and 18 injured are tentatively scheduled to take place early next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Inquests into Saskatchewan stabbing rampage set for January 2024

Inquests examining the Saskatchewan stabbing rampage that left 11 people dead and 18 injured are tentatively scheduled for early next year.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service says the two inquests are scheduled for early January 2024.

One will focus on the deaths on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon northeast of Saskatoon last September.

The other will focus on suspect Myles Sanderson, who died in police custody three days after the stabbings.

Chief Coroner Clive Weighill says he expected the inquests to take place sooner, but the investigation is very complex and the RCMP is still receiving new information.

The purpose of the inquest is to establish the events leading to the deaths, who died, when and where each person died, and the manner of death.

There may also be recommendations to prevent similar occurrences.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Percentage of permanent residents becoming Canadian citizens in decline: StatCan data

Just Posted

Indigenous dancer Patrick Mitsuing preparing to perform at the Super Bowl Opening Night on Feb. 6, 2023. (Photo from Facebook)
Performing at Super Bowl an experience of a lifetime for central Alberta Indigenous dancer

Sylvan Lake town council approved borrowing $7 million for Phase 3 of Pogadl Park on the community's west side. (Photo from Town of Sylvan Lake)
Sylvan Lake council approves borrowing $7 million for Pogadl Park

File photo
RCMP have completed their investigation regarding bomb threats against Fox Run School

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?