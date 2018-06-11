Investigation ongoing into fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision

On June 11th at approximately 3:30 a.m. Innisfail RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle at Hwy. 42 and RR251A in Red Deer County.

Early investigation indicates that four people were travelling in a grey Dodge car and went off the road and became stuck in the ditch. One of the occupants of that vehicle attempted to flag down a passing motorist and was struck by that vehicle in the process.

The female victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. The identity of the victim will not be released at this time.

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP