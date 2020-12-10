The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. An agency that investigates serious police actions is looking into the shooting death of a man involving Mounties in northwestern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Investigators looking into shooting death involving Alberta RCMP

ASIRT will examine the actions of police and the RCMP will investigate the man and his conduct

An agency that investigates serious police actions is looking into the shooting death of a man involving Mounties in northwestern Alberta.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says the 28-year-old died on Tuesday night during a confrontation with RCMP officers in Grande Prairie.

The agency says police were called to a report of a domestic dispute near a Petro-Canada service station and encountered a man.

It says a confrontation occurred, two officers discharged their service firearms, and the man sustained gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Investigators recovered a non-police firearm, along with spent shell casings matching that firearm.

ASIRT will examine the actions of police and the RCMP will investigate the man and his conduct.

Investigators looking into shooting death involving Alberta RCMP
