Investigators looking into shooting death involving Alberta RCMP

An agency that investigates serious police actions is looking into the shooting death of a man involving Mounties in northwestern Alberta.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says the 28-year-old died on Tuesday night during a confrontation with RCMP officers in Grande Prairie.
The agency says police were called to a report of a domestic dispute near a Petro-Canada service station and encountered a man.
It says a confrontation occurred, two officers discharged their service firearms, and the man sustained gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
Investigators recovered a non-police firearm, along with spent shell casings matching that firearm.
ASIRT will examine the actions of police and the RCMP will investigate the man and his conduct.
