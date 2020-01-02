Jack-knifed semi slows traffic on QEII near Blackfalds

A reported jack-knifed semi on Hwy QEII northbound between Red Deer and Blackfalds has slowed traffic in the area.

Central Alberta Hwys are cvd to partly cvd snow, snowing with fair to poor visibility. Driving may be challenging due to road conditions in these areas. Please slow down and give snowplows room to work. (7:13am) #ABRoads #ABStorm pic.twitter.com/hzoUCyzTtd — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) January 2, 2020

511 Alberta said at 8:36 a.m. that travellers should expect delays. The report said the jack-knifed semi reportedly is in the ditch.

511 Alberta tweeted earlier this morning saying that highways are partly covered in snow with poor visibility.

NB QEII, N of Red Deer – reports of a jack knifed semi in the ditch. Expect delays. (8:34am) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) January 2, 2020

Environment Canada is reporting blowing snow and flurries will begin clearing around noon.

More to come…