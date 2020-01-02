(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Jack-knifed semi slows traffic on QEII near Blackfalds

Alberta 511 reports of poor visibility, snow-covered highways

A reported jack-knifed semi on Hwy QEII northbound between Red Deer and Blackfalds has slowed traffic in the area.

511 Alberta said at 8:36 a.m. that travellers should expect delays. The report said the jack-knifed semi reportedly is in the ditch.

511 Alberta tweeted earlier this morning saying that highways are partly covered in snow with poor visibility.

Environment Canada is reporting blowing snow and flurries will begin clearing around noon.

More to come…

