Jaden Smith attends Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event at NeueHouse Hollywood on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jaden Smith’s foundation bringing clean water to Flint

The 20-year-old’s JUST goods company collaborated with the church to design and engineer the system

Jaden Smith’s foundation and a church are working to bring cleaner water to Flint, Michigan.

The rapper’s organization and First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church on Friday announced they’ll deploy a mobile water filtration system known as “The Water Box” that reduces lead and other potential contaminants.

The 20-year-old’s JUST goods company collaborated with the church to design and engineer the system. He is the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

READ MORE: GM opens restored Flint factory that’s considered birthplace

The church has distributed over 5 million bottles of water to residents, but bottled water donations are on the decline.

Flint has been replacing water lines after lead-tainted water was discovered in 2014. Lead began leaching from pipes after the city tapped the Flint River for drinking water without properly treating it to reduce corrosion.

