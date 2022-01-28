Jan. 24 council meeting highlights

Council was provided with the fourth-quarter reports from Public Works outlining updates on 18 different projects. Some of these projects include the North Municipal Water Reservoir and Pump House (CP1515-02) project that has been completed, and the reservoir is commissioned and is operating as required.

The 46 Street Storm Main Upgrade (CP2114) project is running on schedule. The construction of line painting and landscaping at the intersections of 46 St. and 47 Ave. is completed. The traffic signals have been activated and are operating as required. Relocation of ATCO gas main and installation of storm main along 46 St. is planned for the next period.

50 Avenue Repaving 50 Street to Westview Drive (CP1803) design is on schedule, with construction to begin 2024 after Eastside of 50 Ave. phase 3 is completed. Coordination with stakeholders and design of the North Sanitary Trunk Main continues. The town is also continuing discussions with the SLRWWC to have a sanitary trunk main running from the west end of town to the Regional Sanitary Lift Station.

The Pogadl Park Sanitary Main Extension (CP2018) project is completed including all construction and reports. It aims to extend the sanitary trunk main running along the west side of 60 St. south from Sunberry Place to Memorial Trail then west along Memorial Trail to Pogadl Park.

The Pogadl Park Water Main Extension (CP2034) project has been completed. The project’s objective is to extend the water main from the existing water main crossing 60 St. at the south end of Sixty West which runs between Sixty West and Lakeway Landing, south along 60 St. to Memorial Trail then west along Memorial Trail to Pogadl Park.

Short-Term Accommodation Rental Licensing Bylaw #1842/2021

The council had a first reading on the Short-Term Accommodation Rental Licensing Bylaw and has scheduled a public hearing date Feb. 14.

Sylvan Lake being a destination of choice for tourists, and with the increasing demand for rental of private homes for vacation purposes, the Planning and Development department sees a need to review impacts and opportunities that are created.

Land Use Bylaw Tourist Home Amendments Bylaw 1851-2022

The council had a first reading on the Land Use Bylaw Tourist Home Amendments Bylaw and has scheduled a public hearing date Feb. 14. The Planning and Development department is reviewing opportunities created as a result of the increasing demand for rental of private homes for vacations purposes.

Bylaw #1850/2022 Amendment to the Fees and Charges Bylaw #1833/2021

The council granted the first reading for Bylaw #1850/2022 Amendment to the Fees and Charges Bylaw #1833/2021.

The Fees and Charges Bylaw was brought into force to consolidate the fees and charges of various bylaws. The Short-Term Accommodation Rental Licensing Bylaw is a new bylaw requiring a schedule to be added to the bylaw to address application and license fees.

NexSource Centre Childminding

The Recreation, Culture and Tourism department has requested council for budget adjustment approval to staff Childminding services at the NexSource Centre.

The NexSource Centre programmed Childminding services prior to Covid. The administration did not program Childminding back in once the restrictions eased. It was determined at that time that it was not feasible to continue offering Childminding services.

In 2019 Childminding cost $17,719.09 and brought in a revenue of $1,806.23. The hours of Childminding service were Monday through Thursday 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.to 8:30 p.m., as well as Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The council agreed to revisit their decision if the demand is booming and generating substantial revenue as the year goes on.

Councillor Teresa Rilling suggested the council approve a budget adjustment for Childminding, not exceeding $10,112, as presented in the report AIR512.

Council request for information and updates

Councillor Kjeryn Dakin proposed a motion that council direct administration to modify the subsidized taxi Bylaw to include trips to the City of Red Deer and that the budget of the program remains as identified in the 2022 Budget. It’s going to be a cheap solution to potentially address the longstanding issue of wheelchair accessibility, said Dakin.

Open Microphone

Council was met with six individuals awaiting a turn for the open microphone, a rather atypical situation for Sylvan Lake. While one individual shared words of appreciation and support for the town, another asked council to review its policies around pandemic restrictions and other social concerns. Jay Peden, the new Sylvan Lake RCMP detachment commander took the opportunity to introduce himself to the council. Individuals also asked Council to amend the Mobile Vendor Bylaw to allow for food trucks on private property north of the tracks, which is currently only available south of the tracks in Sylvan Lake.

