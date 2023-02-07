January building permits are up more than 100 percent from 2022, according to monthly statistics released by the Town of Sylvan Lake.

Permits for the month of January 2023 are valued at $1,738,045, compared to $821,499.40 in January 2022.

The majority of permit values are in residential renovations and development, including permits for basement development and covered rear decks on a five-unit rowhouse planned for Station Drive in the 60 West subdivision. At more than $150,000 per unit, the five homes account for $753,095 in estimated value.

One of the homes destroyed by fire at Hawthorn Place last May is getting an interior reconstruction.

Commercial development noted in the January 2023 building statistics report includes new signage at the service station and retail space on Lakeway Boulevard and Memorial Trail and a change in use for a unit at 5100 Lakeshore Drive.