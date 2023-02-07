News file photo

January building permits are up more than 100 percent from 2022

January building permits are up more than 100 percent from 2022, according to monthly statistics released by the Town of Sylvan Lake.

Permits for the month of January 2023 are valued at $1,738,045, compared to $821,499.40 in January 2022.

The majority of permit values are in residential renovations and development, including permits for basement development and covered rear decks on a five-unit rowhouse planned for Station Drive in the 60 West subdivision. At more than $150,000 per unit, the five homes account for $753,095 in estimated value.

One of the homes destroyed by fire at Hawthorn Place last May is getting an interior reconstruction.

Commercial development noted in the January 2023 building statistics report includes new signage at the service station and retail space on Lakeway Boulevard and Memorial Trail and a change in use for a unit at 5100 Lakeshore Drive.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ex-top doctor in B.C., Alberta found guilty of child sex crimes

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)
UPDATE: Sylvan Lake’s Fox Run School deemed safe after reported bomb threat

Sylvan Lake resident Virginia Lynn has released a book entitled The Iron Petunia that contains selected columns she wrote over an eight-year span back in the 1980s for the Wainwright Star Chronicle. Mark Weber/Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan Lake resident releases engaging book of published columns

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (Advocate file photo)
Updated: Sylvan Lake urgent care centre shortens hours again because of doctor shortage

Pictured here are Zoe Smibert and Sarain Frank Soonias - both part of the Sylvan Lake Theatre Company. Photo submitted
Sylvan Lake Theatre Company continues to flourish

Pop-up banner image