Videographers film the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Yokohama, near Tokyo. A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 67,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Japan confirms 99 more cases of new virus on cruise ship

The 14-day quarantine for those on the ship was due to end Wednesday

Japanese officials have confirmed 99 more people infected by the new virus aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, bringing the total to 454, the Health Ministry said Monday .

The ministry has been carrying out tests on passengers and crew on the ship, docked in Yokohama, a port city near Tokyo.

The 14-day quarantine for those on the ship was due to end Wednesday.

Outside China, the ship has had the largest number of cases of the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus that emerged in China late last year.

The ministry said it now has tested 1,723 people on the Diamond Princess. The ship had about 3,700 passengers and crew.

Two chartered planes flew 340 Americans who were aboard the vessel out of Japan late Sunday. About 380 Americans had been on the ship. The State Department announced later that 14 of the evacuees were confirmed to have the virus in tests given before they boarded the planes.

They were taken to the U.S. because they did not have symptoms and were being isolated from other passengers on the planes, it said.

Japan’s Health Ministry said the 14 evacuees were among the 99 new cases, which included two other Americans and 43 Japanese.

Those who were earlier found to be sick with the virus have been hospitalized in Japan.

Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and Italy were planning similar flights for their citizens.

READ MORE: B.C. man released from quarantined cruise ship in Japan

___

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Minister reports ‘modest progress’ after blockade talks with First Nation
Next story
Telus and affiliates tell customers they’ve already met Liberal rate-cut pledge

Just Posted

Ponoka wilderness survivalist takes on ‘Alone: The Beast’

Show premieres Feb. 13, episode featuring Edwards airs Feb. 20

Alberta RCMP play cupid with #VehicleValentines

Twice a week valentines will be sent from the Alberta RCMP social media accounts

Sylvan Lake swimmer nabs Olympic Trial time

Matthew Gauthier, 20, reached a qualifying time in the 50 metre breast stroke earlier this month

Town of Sylvan Lake approves purchase of ammonia transfer system

The Ammonia Transfer System will help to prevent a situation like the one in Fernie, says Town staff

Part of 50th Street in Sylvan Lake closed due to accident

An accident involving a power pole will keep the street closed until around 10:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard wins first Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP award

Leonard scored 30 points and hit eight 3-pointers to lead Team LeBron to a 157-155 victory

Federal emergency group meets on pipeline protests as rail blockades continue

There’s mounting political pressure for Trudeau to put an end to the blockades

VIDEO: Minister reports ‘modest progress’ after blockade talks with First Nation

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say Coastal GasLink does not have authority to go through their lands

Trudeau cancels Caribbean trip amid pipeline protests across Canada

Protests against Coastal GasLink have disrupted rail service

Trudeau confers with cabinet ministers as rail blockades continue

The Trudeau government has been criticized for not doing more to end the blockades

Canadian nurses’ unions warn national standards for coronavirus protection too low

President says safety protocols nationwide are inadequate compared to those in Ontario and other countries

Government to evacuate Canadians from quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship

15 Canadians aboard the ship have tested positive

Murder of sex worker exposes Canada’s hypocrisy on prostitution: advocate

A 2014 law made purchasing sex or benefiting from the selling of sex illegal

Canada’s flag was flown for first time 55 years ago today

The flag is used to celebrate wins in sports, honour Canada Day, and flown at half-mast after tragedy

Most Read