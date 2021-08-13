Jazz at the Lake presenting a performance this weekend

Jazz at the Lake presenting a performance on Aug. 14 at Sweet Home at the Lake. (submitted photo)

The event will be on Aug. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Jazz at the Lake is presenting a performance at Sweet Home on the Lake.

All summer events were cancelled this year, and there wasn’t enough time to plan out the entire festival after restrictions were lifted on July 1, said President of the Board for the Jazz at the Lake Festival Society Eric Allison.

“We still wanted to do something and Sweet Home on the Lake, a new business in Sylvan, contacted us.”

The community response has been very positive so far, said Allison.

“We have a mailing list of confirmed subscribers of over 900 people and we’ve gotten lots of replies from the poster with people saying it was awesome, they were so happy to hear it, and we’ll see you there.

“The deck that we’re planning on using is not terribly huge so I think it’s going to be pretty packed.”

Admission to the performance is free and it is up to the venue to regulate the amount of people allowed in.

Sweet Home at the Lake is a cafe and women’s clothing boutique so people can get a coffee or pastry while there.

The 20th anniversary of the festival for Jazz at the Lake will be held next year.