FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO

Bezos founded Amazon as an online bookstore and turned it into a behemoth that sells just about everything

Amazon said Tuesday that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year, a role he’s had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago.

Amazon said he’ll be replaced in the fall by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon’s cloud business. Bezos will then become the company’s executive chairman.

Bezos founded Amazon as an online bookstore and turned it into a behemoth that sells just about everything. In the process, he became one of the world’s richest people.

Joseph Pisani, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Amazon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta expands self-isolation hotel initiative to include First Nations and rural communities
Next story
Province extends quarantine to up to 24 days for contacts of COVID-19 variant cases

Just Posted

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed 268 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Province extends quarantine to up to 24 days for contacts of COVID-19 variant cases

268 new COVID-19 cases found over past 24 hours; 13 new deaths

(File Photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Sylvan Lake middle school, classes move online

Ecole Mother Teresa School has moved to online classes until after the Winter Break

(Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake Municipal Library and Town Council team up to inspire women

Coun. Megan Hanson says getting women invovled in community and local politics is a pssion project

Balzac Billy has been predicting Alberta's spring weather on Groundhog Day for many years. (Contributed by Balzac Business Community Association)
Balzac Billy predicts more winter

The Groundhog’s Day tradition continued at the Blue Grass Nursery with a live video

The mens section and brand name men’s wear at Mini Mee Clothing was cleared out during the break ins. Submitted/ Kim Short.
Rimbey business broken into twice in 10 days, thousands worth of merchandise stolen

Mini Mee Clothing and Accessories in Rimbey was broken into and stolen from twice within 10 days.

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver and Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson announced, from Edmonton on Monday, February 1, 2021, an expansion of outreach programs and supports to limit the spread of COVID-19. All Albertans are now eligible to receive self-isolation supports to help limit the spread of COVID-19. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Alberta expands self-isolation hotel initiative to include First Nations and rural communities

LJI —The program was made to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among people living in crowded houses.

(Pxhere)
As Canadians break records with holiday shopping, 25% admit to overspending: RBC poll

British Columbians turned out to be the most thrifty of holiday shoppers

Leduc RCMP participate in 2nd annual Polar Plunge. Photo supplied/ Leduc RCMP.
Leduc RCMP participate in 2nd annual Polar Plunge

Leduc RCMP partnered with City of Leduc Fire Services to raise money for Special Olympics Alberta.

A housing development near the Three Sisters mountains on the eastern edge of Canmore, Alta. is shown on July 2, 2017. A decades-old debate over development in an important wildlife corridor in Canmore, Alta., is back before the mountain town’s council in the coming months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colette Derworiz
Development in wildlife corridor in mountain town of Canmore, Alta., back for debate

Experts are concerned the latest proposals for the eastern edge of Canmore still don’t address concerns

Travellers are directed to take a mandatory COVID-19 test after arriving on a international flight at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, February 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Poll finds overwhelming support for Canada’s new travel restrictions

The urge for tougher travel rules comes as Canadians find their mental health on the wane

Shubenacadie Sam looks around after emerging from his burrow at the wildlife park in Shubenacadie, N.S. on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Sam saw his shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada’s weather-predicting groundhogs call for early spring

As usual, Shubenacadie Sam was the first groundhog in North America to make a prediction

A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George’s University hospital in London Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Novavax Inc. said Thursday Jan. 28, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine appears 89% effective based on early findings from a British study and that it also seems to work — though not as well — against new mutated strains of the virus circulating in that country and South Africa. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Canada signs deal with Novavax to make its COVID-19 vaccine at new Montreal facility

Novavax’s vaccine is likely at least two months away from being approved in Canada

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta is scheduled to return to court today following a psychiatric exam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘No, no, no:’ Suspect in Alberta doctor’s death won’t have a lawyer in November trial

Deng Mabiour, 54, is also insisting on representing himself on the charge of first-degree murder

Most Read