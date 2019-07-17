(Health Canada)

Joe Fresh baby sun hats recalled over fears of potential choking hazard

The hats were made in China and distributed by Loblaw Companies Ltd

Health Canada has issued a recall on Joe Fresh brand baby sun hats because of a potential choking hazard.

The government agency says the loop fastener on the hats, which come in a variety of colours and patterns, may detach and pose a choking hazard.

The recall affects roughly 64,100 hats that were sold across the country between January and June 2019.

Health Canada says the company hasn’t received any reports of injuries, but advises people to stop using the products immediately.

The hats were made in China and distributed by Loblaw Companies Ltd. at its stores including Shoppers Drug Mart, Atlantic Superstore, Extra Foods and Provigo.

They can be returned to any Loblaw-branded store for a full refund.

ALSO READ: Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria fears

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former gun panel chair Jack Major says committee was ‘an afterthought’ for feds

Just Posted

Gas prices in Sylvan Lake higher than surrounding area

The gas in town is being sold with a retail margin of about four to seven cents a litre

Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp hits 45 year milestone

The long-running hockey camp sees kids come from all over the world every year

Sylvan Lake business releases new loose leaf teas

Laurie Breeze and English Rose Tea Rooms have released Mrs. B’s Loose Leaf Teas

Customs and Classics revved into Sylvan Lake

The 13th annual show had 163 cars parked on the Meadowlands Golf Club driving range July 13

New support line available for Alberta farmers

AgSafe Alberta hotline there to help navigate new farm rules and regulations

VIDEO: Reports say Lashana Lynch is the new 007

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Bond one last time

RCMP investigating alleged ‘sexual misconduct’ by cyclist on BCIT campus

BCIT said they were reviewing video evidence of the incident

Graphic suicide scene edited out of ‘13 Reasons Why’ finale

Suicide prevention groups support the decision

High-speed rail link would run from Vancouver to Seattle in under 1 hour: study

Annual ridership is projected to exceed three million

Asylum figures show overall slower rate of irregular crossings into Canada

Between January and June 2019, a total of 6,707 asylum seekers crossed irregularly into Canada

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

Detention of a Canadian in China comes as part a diplomatic dispute triggered by arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Most Read