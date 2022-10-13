Joffre solar plant now under construction

A 47-megawatt solar power project is being built on a site southwest of the Nova Chemicals petrochemical complex. (Map contributed)

Construction has started on the 47-megawatt solar plant at Joffre, located next to the huge Nova Chemical petrochemical complex.

Developed by PACE Canada LP, the power generated would go into the provincial electrical grid and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 47,000 tonnes per year and 1.4 million tonnes over the expected initial 25-year life of the project.

‘This is the first of PACE’s four advanced utility-scale solar projects in Alberta to enter construction and is an exciting milestone for the PACE Canada team. We intend to make a significant contribution to the utility-scale clean energy market in Alberta and the wider Canadian market and are expanding our project pipeline, development and delivery teams,” said Claude Mindorff, Director of Development for PACE Canada, in a statement.

“We plan to generate a minimum of 300 MW of solar over the next three years and lead in the utility scale energy storage and green hydrogen sectors as these establish. It’s great to be contributing to Alberta’s need for additional clean energy and working to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

The project is the result of three years of development efforts leading to the November 2021 Alberta Utilities Commission approval.

PACE Canada will hold a groundbreaking event on Oct. 24, from 2 to 3 p.m. on the site of the solar park, located the at corner of Township Road 384 and Range Road 260 (Freedom Road).

PACE Canada LP is a partnership jointly and equally owned by Pathfinder Clean Energy, a global clean energy development and investment company, and GOLDBECK SOLAR, a German company specializing in the construction of large-scale solar power plants, based in Germany.

The project is being constructed by Canadian EPC, GP Joule NA.



