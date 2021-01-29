A vaccine is administered to a personal support worker at the Ottawa Hospital, Tuesday December 15, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A vaccine is administered to a personal support worker at the Ottawa Hospital, Tuesday December 15, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Johnson & Johnson says COVID-19 vaccine 85% effective against severe illness

The results aren’t quite as good as those seen in the two vaccines Health Canada has already approved

American pharmaceutical giant Johnson and Johnson says its vaccine is very good at preventing people from being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19.

The vaccine is the first to use just a single dose and can be stored in a fridge for up to three months, making it a potential game changer in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The results aren’t quite as good as those seen in the two vaccines Health Canada has already approved, with both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna saying their vaccines showed 95 per cent efficacy against severe illness.

Johnson and Johnson says it’s single-dose vaccine is 85 per cent effective against severe illness a month after the injection is given, and 66 per cent effective against both moderate and severe illness.

The federal government has already pre-purchased 10 million doses of the vaccine, but it is still being reviewed by Health Canada.

There is no timeline yet for when approval might come or when those doses would be delivered for use in Canada.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Online events begin today marking fourth anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

Just Posted

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said that measures put in place to fight COVID-19 have lead to a sharp decline in influenza cases. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
7 new deaths, 461 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta

Central zone has 710 active cases

Holly Schell, centre, poses for a photo along with a couple employees behind the counter of Blue Bird Coffee Co. in Rimbey early in the morning on Jan. 26 when the doors opened to dine-in customers. (Photo by Leah Bousfield)
Rimbey cafe takes a stand and allows dine-in customers

Blue Bird Coffee Co. opened its doors on Wednesday, part of a movement by small business owners

“Let us play” was chanted by many youth hockey players as the marched down the street in Bentley wearing their hockey jerseys and carrying signs attached to hockey sticks, Jan. 26. The peaceful protest was one of many in Alberta as minor hockey players, coaches and parents demand the restrictions on sports be loosened to allow kids back on the ice. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
Bentley Minor Hockey holds ‘Let Them Play’ rally

The rally was held at the Bentley arena Tuesday afternoon, one was also held in Rimbey on Saturday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 12 additional deaths Wednesday due to COVID-19. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Alberta surpasses 100k COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

459 new cases of COVID-19

Town of Sylvan Lake. File Photo
Sylvan Lake Town Council proposes no municipal tax increase in 2021 budget

The Town says the current state of the economy played a key factor in the deliberation process.

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume, right, speaks at the inauguration of a memorial to the 2017 mosque shooting, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Quebec City. From the left, Luce Pelletier, artist who designed the memorial, MP Joel Lightbound, Boufeldja Benabdallah, and MNA Joelle Boutin.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Online events begin today marking fourth anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

Boufeldja Benabdallah says a national day of remembrance will help people heal

The glow from the Swan Lake Fire can be seen on the horizon in Kenai, Alaska, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. The Swan Lake Fire, located just north of Sterling, Alaska, grew to 32,300 acres over the weekend. (Photo by Jeff Helminiak/Peninsula Clarion)
2 customers sue Subway, claiming tuna is ‘anything but tuna’

Subway said the accusations are ‘reckless and improper’

Diners flood into The Noble Fox on Jan. 28. (Photo submitted)
Bashaw businesses ready to battle government over restrictions

The Noble Fox opened to sit-down diners on Jan. 27 and John’s Gym plans to open Feb. 1

Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu speaks, as Minister of Infrastructure Prasad Panda and Mayor Tara Veer look on, during the September groundbreaking ceremony for the new Red Deer Justice Centre. Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff
Updated: Alberta announces provincial parole board

Board will deal with prisoners serving sentences of less than two years in provincial prisons

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada to get 20% of promised Pfizer vaccines in next few weeks; feds look at vial size

Canada has been saying for several weeks that the shipments would return to normal in mid-February

A lone passenger stands outside the International Arrivals area at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. As the federal government prepares to slap new restrictions on foreign arrivals, Health Canada data suggest a growing number of infections directly connected to international travel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Holiday season vacations coincide with rise in COVID-19 travel-related cases

Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 27, 86,953 people flew into Canada from the United States

Gov.Gen Julie Payette walks in the chamber after greeting Senators before delivering the Speech from the Throne, at the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Report details yelling, screaming and aggressive conduct at Rideau Hall under Payette

Report says employees did not feel they had a place to go with their complaints

Mom’s Diner owner Wesley Langlois has joined a growing number of Alberta restaurants that are allowing sit-in dining despite public health restrictions. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff
Red Deer diner joins sit-down dining protest

Mom’s Diner has joined a growing list of Alberta restaurants flouting health restrictions

Most Read