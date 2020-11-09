Joint public hearing for Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan planned for Nov. 21

The IDP is a joint plan with eight municipalities surrounding Sylvan Lake

The joint public hearing for the Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan (IDP) has been rescheduled for Nov. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

The public hearing will be hosted online and in-person to manage COVID-19 requirements regarding group sizes and social distancing. Those planning to attend the public hearing in person will have to pre-register to attend, and masks are recommended.

Written comments on the IDP are welcome by Nov. 20. Written comments can be sent to one of the municipalities involved: Lacombe County, Red Deer County, The Town of Sylvan Lake, Summer Village of Birchcliff, Summer Village of Half Moon Bay, Summer Village of Jarvis Bay, Summer Village of Norglenwold and the Summer Village of Sunbreaker Cove.

A joint public hearing provides residents with the opportunity to present to all Council members representing the eight municipalities involved in the IDP.

Any updates to the IDP will be made by the Partner Municipalities’ Steering Committee and each Council will consider final approval of the plan following the public hearing.

In fall of 2019, public feedback was given on the plan which prompted changes to the drafted plan.

The feedback gathered prompted some revisions prior to first reading. These revisions include:

• removing the 30 metre development setback for vacant parcels and replacing it with requirements for a Development Design Plan that mitigates watershed impacts;

• clarifying the residential land use to be consistent with the existing Sylvan Lake/Red Deer County Intermunicipal Development Plan; and

• adding prioritization for the Lake Access Management Plan to the implementation plan, and potential inclusion of boat fuelling in the management plan.

The first reading of the IDP was given by all eight municipalities in early 2020.

For details on how to register, participate or provide written comments, please visit: www.sylvanlakeidp.com/engagement.