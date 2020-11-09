Many residents from Sylvan Lake and surrounding area came out to an open house at the Senior’s Centre to find out more about the final draft of the Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan. The IDP will now have a public hearing on Nov. 21. File Photo

Many residents from Sylvan Lake and surrounding area came out to an open house at the Senior’s Centre to find out more about the final draft of the Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan. The IDP will now have a public hearing on Nov. 21. File Photo

Joint public hearing for Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan planned for Nov. 21

The IDP is a joint plan with eight municipalities surrounding Sylvan Lake

The joint public hearing for the Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan (IDP) has been rescheduled for Nov. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

The public hearing will be hosted online and in-person to manage COVID-19 requirements regarding group sizes and social distancing. Those planning to attend the public hearing in person will have to pre-register to attend, and masks are recommended.

Written comments on the IDP are welcome by Nov. 20. Written comments can be sent to one of the municipalities involved: Lacombe County, Red Deer County, The Town of Sylvan Lake, Summer Village of Birchcliff, Summer Village of Half Moon Bay, Summer Village of Jarvis Bay, Summer Village of Norglenwold and the Summer Village of Sunbreaker Cove.

A joint public hearing provides residents with the opportunity to present to all Council members representing the eight municipalities involved in the IDP.

Any updates to the IDP will be made by the Partner Municipalities’ Steering Committee and each Council will consider final approval of the plan following the public hearing.

READ MORE: Town of Sylvan Lake developing IDP with seven neighbouring municipalities

In fall of 2019, public feedback was given on the plan which prompted changes to the drafted plan.

The feedback gathered prompted some revisions prior to first reading. These revisions include:

• removing the 30 metre development setback for vacant parcels and replacing it with requirements for a Development Design Plan that mitigates watershed impacts;

• clarifying the residential land use to be consistent with the existing Sylvan Lake/Red Deer County Intermunicipal Development Plan; and

• adding prioritization for the Lake Access Management Plan to the implementation plan, and potential inclusion of boat fuelling in the management plan.

The first reading of the IDP was given by all eight municipalities in early 2020.

READ MORE: Phase One of Sylvan Lake IDP now complete

For details on how to register, participate or provide written comments, please visit: www.sylvanlakeidp.com/engagement.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
St. Anne’s residential school document fight to stay in Ontario, Appeal Court rules
Next story
Biden win spells end of Keystone XL, but competitiveness may improve, pundits say

Just Posted

file photo
Town of Sylvan Lake placed on “watch list” for COVID-19, new mandates in place

As of Nov. 9, new mandatory and voluntary measures have been put in place for residents and visitors

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, announced the province surpasses one million COVID-19 tests Friday. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Central zone cases up Monday

Due to technical issues with Alberta website, testing data unavailable

Many residents from Sylvan Lake and surrounding area came out to an open house at the Senior’s Centre to find out more about the final draft of the Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan. The IDP will now have a public hearing on Nov. 21. File Photo
Joint public hearing for Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan planned for Nov. 21

The IDP is a joint plan with eight municipalities surrounding Sylvan Lake

.
COVID-19: Alberta reports 727 virus cases Sunday

‘Critical juncture’ says province’s top doctor

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library. File Photo
Sylvan Lake Municipal Library meets demand for more programming

The library has added eight new programs to its lineup this fall.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Trudeau says he hopes to see COVID-19 vaccines roll out in Canada in early 2021

Canada has bought the rights to 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP)
Terry Fox, Indigenous advocates among diverse group on shortlist for new $5 bill

Terry Fox captivated a nation as he ran to raise awareness and money for cancer research

Koren Lightning-Earle. (Akemi Matsubuchi/Submitted)
Maskwacis lawyer says Indigenous training an ‘example’ to follow

All Alberta lawyers will undergo Indigenous Cultural Competency training

file photo
Maskwacis engage RCMP Major Crimes Unit in suspicious death investigation

Ashton Lloyd Saddleback has been charged with the second-degree murder of his mother.

Skaters makes their way along the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa on the opening day of its 50th season, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. From manufactured rinks in city parks, to lengthy swaths of iced-over rivers, Canada’s outdoor public skating spaces may prove popular during the first full winter of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Are outdoor ice rinks safe? Experts say skating is low risk, but precautions needed

Municipalities across the country are working on guidelines for their outdoor skating rinks

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (The Canadian Press)
Feds pledge customer refunds before ‘we spend one penny’ on aid package for airlines

Passenger levels remain down by nearly 90%

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, November 7, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
COVID-19 continues to surge in parts of Canada, new daily high reported in Ontario

Multiple spikes raised the national tally of confirmed cases to 259,136

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have announced the body of missing Vernon senior Wayne Orser has been found in Okanagan Lake. (Black Press Media)
Ponoka man charged with second degree murder

Incident took place Nov. 5, 2020

Most Read