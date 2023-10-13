Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold a joint press conference in Ottawa, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Joly visiting Israel to reaffirm support, push for humanitarian aid passage

Canada’s foreign affairs minister has arrived in Tel Aviv as she visits Israel and Jordan to hold talks on the impacts of Hamas’ attack on Israel and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Global Affairs Canada says in a statement that Minister Mélanie Joly travelled to the Middle East through Greece, the destination of the first two airlifts of Canadians out of Israel.

The statement says Joly will “reaffirm Canada’s support for Israel and its right to defend itself in accordance with international law,” while pushing forward collective efforts to ensure the swift passage of humanitarian aid and the protection of both Israeli and Palestinian civilians.

It says she will engage with Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Jordan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The three-day trip comes after Hamas militants staged a deadly massacre in Israel last Saturday, with ensuing Israeli bombardments killing hundreds in besieged Gaza.

Israel’s military told about one million Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza on Friday and head to the southern part of the sealed-off coastal enclave ahead of an expected ground invasion, an order that the U.N. warned would be impossible and potentially calamitous on a 24-hour deadline.

Previous story
NewsAlert: Supreme Court majority rules against federal impact assessment law
Next story
Alberta receives federal money over four years to help fight gender-based violence

Just Posted

Red Deer Rebels forward Talon Brigley chases the puck against the Lethbridge Hurricanes. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Rebels Talon Brigley raising his game with hometown team

A 30-year-old Sylvan Lake man allegedly set a field on fire in an effort to escape police, says Three Hills RCMP. (Contributed photo)
Sylvan Lake man arrested, charged with arson: Three Hills RCMP

Blackfalds RCMP seized drugs and a weapon last week as part of a drug trafficking investigation. (Photo contributed by RCMP)
Drug trafficking investigation in Blackfalds area leads to arrest

The Rocky Peewee Rebels gobbled up a win in Ponoka on Oct. 7. (photo courtesy of Edward Grzech)
The Rocky Peewee Rebels took down the Ponoka Broncos on the Thanksgiving weekend