Journalist sources should be revealed as ‘last resort,’ Supreme Court says

Court re-affirmed that under new laws, journalists should not be immediately forced to reveal sources

The Supreme Court of Canada is ordering a case concerning protection of journalistic sources back to a lower court, saying it cannot decide on the issue because the arguments have changed.

But in a majority decision, the court re-affirmed that under new laws, journalists should be forced to reveal their sources only as a “last resort.”

The court set aside an order requiring journalist Marie-Maude Denis to disclose sources who gave her information about the case of Marc-Yvan Cote, a former provincial Liberal minister in Quebec charged with fraud and bribery.

But the justices sent the issue back to the Court of Quebec for a new hearing because the Crown changed its arguments while the top court considered the case.

The court acknowledged it was an “exceptional remedy” given an exceptional situation.

ALSO READ: Pressured over press rights, Myanmar frees Reuters reporters

Justice Rosalie Abella dissented, saying she would not have sent the issue back to the lower court because the legal issue was clear enough.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Indigenous shelter users leave sooner, return more often, federal study finds
Next story
RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Just Posted

Red Deer-Lacombe Liberal candidate’s now deleted tweet called ‘inappropriate’ by Lacombe councillor

Candidate Tiffany Rose’s Tweets criticized recent BOLT cancellation vote

Former pro ball player bringing skills to Sylvan Lake children

Darren Apels hopes to helps kids hone their skills and go from high school to pro

Upgrades to pedestrian crossing near Steffie Woima approved by Sylvan Lake Council

Town Council approved final design plans for the pedestrian crossing at council’s Sept. 23 meeting

Multi-vehicle collision between Sylvan Lake and Red Deer

Hwy. 11 east is closed and motorists are advised to use an alternative route

Ladies Auxiliary celebrates 70 years in Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Branch 212 Ladies Auxiliary hosted a celebration at the Legion on Sept. 21

‘I accomplished my mission,’ accused in Yonge Street van attack told police

Transcript and video of the police interview were released Friday following a successful legal challenge

Kenney defends oil curtailment program as maximum output inches higher

Province says it will allow large producers to open the taps by another 10,000 bpd in each of November and December

Alberta fire chief suspended, wore blackface at off-duty costume party in 2016

Bernd Gretzinger of St. Albert Fire and Rescue Services has apologized for dressing up as musician Lenny Kravitz

‘Some may perceive racism:’ Experts complain about Alberta judge’s comments

Queen’s Bench Justice Terry Clackson made the comments in the Lethbridge trial of David and Collet Stephan

Calgary man convicted in five-year-old grandson’s death to be sentenced

Allan Perdomo Lopez found guilty of manslaughter in the 2015 death of five-year-old Emilio Perdomo

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

PODCAST: The Expert welcomes Burman University political professor to discuss the federal election

Marc Froese and host Todd Vaughan discuss a variety of Canadian election issues

How long to save up for down payment in Vancouver? One study says 52 years

Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Greater Toronto markets round out the steepest three

Trudeau, Scheer trade populism warnings and corruption charges

Liberal leader links rival to U.S., U.K. while Tory leader hammers away at SNC-Lavalin affair

Most Read