Anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators leave in a truck convoy after blocking the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators leave in a truck convoy after blocking the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Judge denies bail for fourth murder conspiracy suspect in Coutts protest

Anthony Olienick, Chris Carbert and Christopher Lysak had already been denied bail

A judge has denied bail for the fourth man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade earlier this year in southern Alberta.

Queen’s Bench Justice Johnna Kubik ruled in Lethbridge court today that Jerry Morin, who is 40, must remain in custody until his trial.

Morin, Anthony Olienick, Chris Carbert and Christopher Lysak are accused of conspiring to kill police officers at a blockade near Coutts, Alta., in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions.

Olienick, Carbert and Lysak had already been denied bail.

A trial for all four accused is to be held in June of next year.

The four suspects were among 14 people charged in February after RCMP found a cache of long guns, handguns, body armour, large amounts of ammunition and high-capacity magazines in three trailers at a protest near Coutts.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Alberta Emergency Alert says storm caused property damage in southeast
Next story
Trudeau launches expanded oceans protection plan, with aim to reach more regions

Just Posted

Anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators leave in a truck convoy after blocking the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Judge denies bail for fourth murder conspiracy suspect in Coutts protest

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and Siksika Nation Chief Ouray Crowfoot participate in a signing ceremony on the Siksika Nation in Siksika Nation, Alta., Thursday, June 2, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Keep our people safe’: Alberta First Nation wants to move ahead with police force

Alberta’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on June 30, 2020. Alberta Emergency Alert says a storm has caused damage to homes and vehicles in the southeastern corner of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Alberta Emergency Alert says storm caused property damage in southeast

Tyler Shandro answers questions at a news conference, in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Starting this fall the Alberta government will be expanding the range of supports available for victims of crime.The justice minister says the changes, set to begin Sept. 1, will give additional help to victims of violence who face complex and unique problems.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Alberta expanding supports and consolidating services for victims of crime