Judge: Misconduct claims in college scam case ‘disturbing’

Judge: Misconduct claims in college scam case ‘disturbing’

The judge overseeing the case against actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli and other parents charged with cheating the college admissions process called allegations of misconduct by investigators “serious and disturbing” on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton ordered prosecutors to respond to allegations that investigators bullied their co-operating witness to lie and trick parents into saying things that could be used against them.

“While government agents are permitted to coach co-operating witnesses during the course of an investigation, they are not permitted to suborn the commission of a crime,” Gorton wrote.

At issue are notes from the phone of the scheme’s admitted mastermind, admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer. In the notes written in October 2018, Singer says the FBI told him to lie during phone calls with parents and say he told parents the payments were bribes, rather than legitimate donations.

“The court considers the allegations in Singer’s October notes to be serious and disturbing,” Gorton wrote.

The parents say they believed their payments were legitimate donations to Singer’s charity or the school. They argue Singer’s notes prove their innocence and warrant a dismissal of the case.

“Allowing this case to move forward under the current cloud of impropriety would threaten defendants’ constitutional rights and undermine the public’s interest in seeing that justice is done,” the parents lawyers wrote to the court on Friday.

Prosecutors have called the defence’s claim that investigators’ coerced their informant into lying in order to fabricate evidence “flatly untrue.” Prosecutors said in a filing earlier this month the government did not investigate the claims in Singer’s notes because there was “nothing to investigate” and the agents knew his allegations were untrue.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither girl was a rower. They are are scheduled to go on trial in October alongside six other parents.

Nearly two dozen other parents have pleaded guilty, including former real estate executive Toby Macfarlane, who will be released from prison early because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gorton said this week.

Macfarlane, a former real estate executive from Del Mar, California, will be released to home confinement after his lawyers argued the conditions behind bars put him at serious risk of contracting the virus. He will be released after he completes a 14-day quarantine in prison on April 21, Gorton said.

Macfarlane was sentenced in November after admitting to paying $450,000 to get his children into USC as fake athletic recruits.

Macfarlane was supposed to be released from prison on June 30.

His lawyer said his client was told earlier this month that he would be transferred to a halfway house but first had to undergo a 14-day quarantine. Macfarlane was then taken to higher-security facility, where his lawyers say he has been confined 24 hours a day and had no change of clothes.

The judge said Macfarlane’s two-weeks in confinement is the equivalent of spending two months in the lower-security camp where he was serving. Therefore, the judge cut his sentence to time served and ordered him to remain in home confinement with electronic monitoring until June 30.

An email was sent to Macfarlane’s lawyer on Friday.

Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press

college admission scandal

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Biden looks to placate Sanders by letting him keep delegates
Next story
`LIBERATE!’: Trump pushes states to lift virus restrictions

Just Posted

Alberta confirms 239 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Friday

‘We’re far from being out of the woods,’ says premier

Sylvan Lake golf course says it can operate with safe, touch-free changes

Golf is currently deemed a non-essential service are impacted by government regulations

Trudeau says $1.7B coming for orphaned-well cleanups

Federal government is also creating a $750-million fund to cut methane emissions

Alberta confirms two new deaths, 162 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

‘We have not seen the peak’

Rimbey clinic potentially losing two doctors after COVID-19 pandemic

Rimbey Medical Clinic Manager Shirley Knauft said threats are due to the Alberta government’s cuts

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Son remembers ‘tough lady’ who died from COVID-19 in Calgary care home

Son remembers ‘tough lady’ who died from COVID-19 in Calgary care home

Doctors don’t know when masks are coming, despite deliveries arriving in Canada

Doctors don’t know when masks are coming, despite deliveries arriving in Canada

Regional approach to COVID-19 beginning as feds roll out new measures

Regional approach to COVID-19 beginning as feds roll out new measures

`LIBERATE!’: Trump pushes states to lift virus restrictions

`LIBERATE!’: Trump pushes states to lift virus restrictions

Major League Soccer extends moratorium on matches to at least June 8

Major League Soccer extends moratorium on matches to at least June 8

Picture Perfect: Canadian photojournalist wins major award for Raptors picture

Picture Perfect: Canadian photojournalist wins major award for Raptors picture

NHL stoppage has Devils’ Fitzgerald waiting on two fronts.

NHL stoppage has Devils’ Fitzgerald waiting on two fronts.

Winnipeg Jets, Dustin Byfuglien mutually agree to terminate contract

Winnipeg Jets, Dustin Byfuglien mutually agree to terminate contract

Most Read