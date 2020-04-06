Judge sides with woman accused of spying for Russia, orders new hearing

Judge sides with woman accused of spying for Russia, orders new hearing

OTTAWA — A Russian-born woman who was barred from Canada for allegedly spying on behalf of Moscow will get another chance to argue her case.

In a newly released ruling, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown says Elena Crenna is entitled to a fresh immigration hearing.

Brown said he found no reason to believe Crenna, 58, was engaged in anything secret or covert, contrary to an immigration adjudicator’s decision last year.

The tale began in 1994 when Canadian David Crenna hired Elena Filatova — whom he would later marry — as an interpreter and public-relations representative on the wood-frame housing project in Tver, Russia.

An agent from the FSB, a Russian security agency, contacted her to ask questions about the project and David gave her permission to speak with him in the interest of being transparent and forthcoming.

Elena and the agent met a total of about seven times over a period of years.

In August 1994, David and Elena began a romantic relationship that ended when the housing project concluded in 1996. However, they reconnected in 2008 and were married four years later.

In the interim, Elena had moved to California to work as a nurse and she obtained U.S. citizenship in 2004. She came to Canada in September 2013 to live with David, applying for permanent residence under his sponsorship.

Following admissibility hearings, immigration officials gave her approval to stay in 2018. But the federal government successfully appealed the decision.

In its ruling last June, the appeal division of the Immigration and Refugee Board found Elena had “engaged in acts of espionage contrary to Canada’s interests” and issued a deportation order against her.

The government tried to refute Elena’s argument that her conversations with the Russian security agent were routine, saying the nature of the information is not relevant when it comes to espionage.

Her lawyer, Arghavan Gerami, argued during a March hearing in Federal Court that there was ”no credible evidence” to support the federal allegation she spied against Canada.

Rather, she assured the Russian security agent the housing project was a humanitarian effort aimed at helping the former Soviet Union, Gerami said.

In his ruling, Brown said Elena “did what she was instructed and obliged to do.”

“I am unable to reasonably find any reason to believe (she) was engaged in anything secret, clandestine, surreptitious or covert in co-operating with the FSB as instructed, and telling them what they asked.”

Brown said the immigration appeal division must revisit and decide the case within six months, given the time it has taken already.

Gerami said Monday she and the Crennas were “very pleased” with the ruling and appreciated the speed with which Brown delivered it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2020.

Jim Bronskill , The Canadian Press

spy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ont. court upholds murder conviction in death of girl found in burning suitcase

Just Posted

Alberta announces 98 new cases, provincial total at 1,348

Province provides daily update

School boards in Sylvan Lake announce layoffs due to COVID-19 funding cuts

RDCRS and Chinook’s Edge say the layoffs of bus drivers and educational assistants are temporary

Sylvan Lake man wins STARS Lottery grand prize

The grand prize winners were all from Central Alberta, including Sheldon Mudry from Sylvan Lake

COVID-19: First death confirmed in central zone, provincial cases reach 1,250

Three cases in Lacombe area

Red Deer County has three new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Government says Alberta up to 1,181 total cases

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

COVID-19 crisis distracting from flood-prone First Nation’s plight: NDP

COVID-19 crisis distracting from flood-prone First Nation’s plight: NDP

Judge sides with woman accused of spying for Russia, orders new hearing

Judge sides with woman accused of spying for Russia, orders new hearing

Ont. court upholds murder conviction in death of girl found in burning suitcase

Ont. court upholds murder conviction in death of girl found in burning suitcase

British cancelled, Masters to November in major rescheduling

British cancelled, Masters to November in major rescheduling

NFL going with virtual format for upcoming draft

NFL going with virtual format for upcoming draft

NHL playoff scenarios run the gamut of where, when and how

NHL playoff scenarios run the gamut of where, when and how

Leafs’ Matthews, Marner, Penguins’ Marleau relive start of ageless friendship

Leafs’ Matthews, Marner, Penguins’ Marleau relive start of ageless friendship

Actress-activist Shirley Douglas, daughter of medicare’s Tommy Douglas, dies

Actress-activist Shirley Douglas, daughter of medicare’s Tommy Douglas, dies

Most Read