Police investigate the scene after a cube van ran into pedestrians and later flipped over while being pursued by police, in Edmonton on Saturday, September 30, 2017. A jury trial starts today for a man accused of trying to kill an Edmonton police officer and four pedestrians two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Jury to start hearing evidence in trial of suspect in Edmonton officer stabbing

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, who is in his early 30s, faces 11 charges

A jury is to start hearing evidence today in the trial of a man accused of stabbing an Edmonton police officer and striking four pedestrians with a van.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, who is in his early 30s, faces 11 charges.

They include five counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault against the police officer and dangerous driving.

Const. Mike Chernyk was on duty outside a Canadian Football League game on Sept. 30, 2017, when a driver crashed through a barrier, got out of a vehicle, pulled out a large knife and began stabbing the officer.

A few hours later, the driver of a speeding cube van hit and injured four pedestrians as it raced through the city’s downtown with police in pursuit.

The trial in Court of Queen’s Bench is expected to last six weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2019.

The Canadian Press

