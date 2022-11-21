(File photo by Advocate staff)

Jury trial begins for Mounties charged with manslaughter in shooting of Alberta man

A jury trial is scheduled to begin today in Edmonton for two RCMP officers accused of manslaughter with a firearm in the shooting death of a 31-year-old in northern Alberta.

Clayton Crawford died from multiple gunshot wounds inside a car after a confrontation with police on July 3, 2018.

Const. Jessica Brown and Cpl. Randy Stegner of the Whitecourt RCMP were initially charged with criminal negligence causing death, but the charges were later upgraded to manslaughter.

Alberta’s policing watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, was directed to investigate the shooting on the day it happened.

After the officers were charged in 2020, ASIRT said the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service transferred responsibility for the case to the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General.

Brown and Stenger also face charges of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent to cause bodily harm.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No intelligence briefing happened on Chinese funding of candidates: Trudeau
Next story
Canada’s battery supply credibility jumps as multi-billion announcements keep coming

Just Posted

Beacon Hill Elementary School principal Trevor Sanche recently earned the Distinguished Leadership Award. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Sylvan Lake principal named distinguished leader

Treaty 8 Grand Chief Arthur Noskey said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s proposed Sovereignty Act “Smith’s proposed bill “undermines the authority and duty of the Sovereign Nations that entered into treaty”. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)
Treaty 6, 7, 8 Chiefs reject premier’s sovereignty bill

The Angels Anonymous Tree is set up at the Sylvan Lake Dairy Queen. (Photo submitted)
Making the most of this holiday season

Country music star Gord Bamford will be coming to Eckville on Dec. 3, to help raise funds for a new outdoor multipurpose facility in town. (Photo submitted)
Gord Bamford coming to Eckville for new outdoor facility