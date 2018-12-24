The skating rink on Sylvan Lake has the backdrop of Sylvan Lake Park and the Lighthouse to enjoy. File Photo

Just in time for Christmas, all ice surfaces open in Sylvan Lake

All outdoor skating rinks are now open to the public

As of the morning of Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, the Town of Sylvan Lake has officially opened all outdoor rinks.

This includes the skating rink located on Sylvan Lake.

Crews with the town will continue to monitor the ice surface throughout the winter to ensure the rink is safe to be on. However, the Town does not monitor the condition of the ice beyond the skating rink,

As a guideline, ice the is two inches or less, roughly five centimetre, should be kept off of. Once the ice thickness reaches roughly six inches, 15 centimetres, it is safe for foot traffic or ice fishing.

Small and light vehicles such as snowmobiles and light ATVs can go on the ice when the ice reaches a minimum of 10 inches thick, according to Alberta Conservation Association.

These light vehicles must weight less than 500 Kg.

For small trucks and medium sized cars, look for the ice to be a minimum of 16 inches, 41 centimetres, deep.

Alberta Conservation Association says mid-sized trucks can drive on an ice-covered body of water once the ice is 18 inches deep, 46 centimetres.

At about 22 inches, 55 centimetres, thick it is safe for a three-quarter ton 4×4 truck to drive on.

The Town of Sylvan Lake says to “always use caution” if going out onto the lake.

