‘Justice for Joyce’ rally planned in Montreal to honour Indigenous woman

The 37-year-old mother of seven filmed herself from her hospital bed while in clear distress

MONTREAL — A protest is planned in Montreal in honour of an Indigenous woman who was subjected to insults as she lay dying in hospital.

The Native Women’s Shelter is organizing the “Justice for Joyce” rally to raise awareness of the mistreatment and systemic racism it says led to Joyce Echaquan’s death.

The 37-year-old mother of seven filmed herself from her hospital bed on Monday while she was in clear distress and pleading for help.

Two hospital staffers could be seen on the video entering the room and are heard insulting Echaquan, who had been admitted with stomach pain.

Her family plans to launch a series of legal actions, including a lawsuit against the hospital in Joliette, Que., as well as complaints to the province’s human rights commission and police.

Organizers of today’s rally say physical distancing and masking will be mandatory for all participants.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Feeling powerless:’ Two family doctors explain why they’re leaving Alberta

Just Posted

COVID-19 cases increase by 122 in Alberta

Central zone has 19 active cases

Benalto Community Garden looking for support in Scotts Canada contest

Winners of the contest will get $2,500 to be put towards sustainable gardens and green spaces

Hinshaw urges Albertans to get flu shot to aid in fight against COVID-19

173 additional cases of COVID-19

Leslieville man wins $100,000 EXTRA prize

Brad Fraser got his winning ticket at Forhan’s Pharmacy in Eckville

Sylvan Lake offering Community Helpers training to aide in suicide prevention

Chelsey Lambert says talking about mental health and suicide is the best way to help bring awareness

Halloween a go despite COVID-19, says Alberta’s chief medical officer

Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s announcement came after she listed another 173 new cases in the province

Second wave killing fewer Canadians but is no reason to let down guard, doctors warn

National data show April, May and June recorded 60 per cent of the total cases in Canada thus far

‘A lot of positives:’ Western farmers wrap up harvest early, look to improved prices

‘With the quality of the crop, we’re going to have a pretty good marketing year ahead of us’

‘Justice for Joyce’ rally planned in Montreal to honour Indigenous woman

The 37-year-old mother of seven filmed herself from her hospital bed while in clear distress

Malls say visits with Santa will be different this year, but still magical

Photographers to take pictures from perspective that makes it look like they aren’t two metres apart

Newfoundland and Labrador Tories vote against leadership review of Ches Crosbie

Party president Eugene Manning says the membership has spoken

COVID-19 is reshaping what first-time homebuyers are looking for: BMO survey

Still, 40 per cent of potential first-time home owners think now is a good time to buy

‘Feeling powerless:’ Two family doctors explain why they’re leaving Alberta

Alberta College of Family Physicians said it’s hearing doctors are weighing their options

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

Most Read