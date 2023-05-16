David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, speaks to reporters after a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Justice Minister David Lametti tables legislation to reform bail system

Justice Minister David Lametti introduced new legislation this morning to reform Canada’s bail system, after months of calls for tougher laws from premiers, police and opposition.

He is scheduled to hold a news conference today with cabinet colleagues, including Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett, to explain the changes.

Lametti’s update to the law aims to deal with repeat violent offenders and offences involving firearms and other dangerous weapons.

The proposed changes to the Criminal Code come amid pressure from the provinces and territories to reduce the number of repeat violent offenders who are granted bail.

Provincial and territorial premiers have unanimously asked the government to create a “reverse onus” system for some offences, which would require defendants to prove in court why they should be released on bail.

High-profile cases have recently brought attention to the issue, including the stabbing deaths of a woman and her daughter in Edmonton, which police say were committed by a man who was on bail at the time.

The federal Conservatives say that’s the result of what they call a “catch-and-release” system, and they have been demanding that the Liberal government come up with stronger laws.

The Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees that anyone who is charged with a crime will not be denied reasonable bail without just cause.

Lametti said he would bring in targeted reforms that respect that right.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire activity increases in Alberta as hot, dry conditions continue
Next story
Canada ‘extremely concerned’ about fate of Line 5 pipeline in Wisconsin, embassy says

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service. (Advocate file photo)
The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service is closed temporarily

A suspected Prussian Carp was found in Sylvan Lake. photo provided by Reuben Braitenback
Suspected Prussian carp found in Sylvan Lake

Dr. Martha Hart director of the Owen Hart Foundation started the food drive in Sylvan Lake during the pandemic. Now the annual event is returning on Monday May 22. (Photo provided by Martha Hart)
Owen Hart foundation doing food drive during the May long weekend

Town of Sylvan Lake. File Photo
May proclaimed Melanoma awareness month by Town of Sylvan Lake