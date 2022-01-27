Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo as he greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo as he greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Justin Trudeau isolating after COVID exposure

Rapid antigen negative, but PM following local public health rules and isolating for five days

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is isolating at home after learning that he was exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The prime minister says in a tweet that he learned about the exposure just last night.

He says the result of a rapid antigen test he took was negative, but he is following local public health rules and isolating for five days.

Trudeau says he will be working from home during that stretch.

Several of Trudeau’s cabinet ministers in recent weeks have had to isolate after positive tests, or because they were potentially exposed to the virus.

Trudeau is set to call foreign leaders today and address the Liberal caucus at a virtual retreat.

RELATED: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: PMO

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Canada extends, expands mission to train Ukraine soldiers but won’t arm them
Next story
Three developer meetings scheduled for Lacombe County in February

Just Posted

Lakewood Golf Resort, near Sylvan Lake, continues to expand. More RV spots have been added, construction of another nine holes is well underway and a new driving range is coming. (Photo from Lakewood Golf Resort)
Lakewood Golf Resort expansion many years in the making

Proposed location for a treatment centre near Jarvis Bay. (lacombecounty.com)
Three developer meetings scheduled for Lacombe County in February

In Central zone, there were 3,732 active COVID cases on Tuesday, with 134 people in hospital and eight in intensive care. (Black Press file photo)
Alberta reports 22 new deaths related to COVID-19

Will Darbel. Submitted photo
Laker baseball enthusiast receives Laurentian University scholarship