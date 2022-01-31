Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo as he greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (File photo from The Canadian Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo as he greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (File photo from The Canadian Press)

UPDATE: Justin Trudeau, 2 of his kids have tested positive for COVID-19

Canada’s PM ‘feeling fine’ and will keep working remotely

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he tested positive for COVID-19 today.

He says on Twitter that he is “feeling fine” and that he will keep working remotely this week as he follows public health guidelines. Two of his children have also tested positive for the virus.

His tweet also encourages everyone to “please get vaccinated and get boosted.”

Trudeau revealed last Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out the previous evening he had been in contact with someone who tested positive.

He told The Canadian Press on Friday that it was because one of his three children had tested positive for COVID-19.

Trudeau is set to deliver remarks and take questions from the media this morning through a remote news conference.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Justin Trudeau isolating after COVID exposure

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Calling the Ottawa protests ‘peaceful’ downplays non-violent dangers, critics say
Next story
VIDEO: Protesters show no sign of rolling off as Ottawa residents brace for more disruption

Just Posted

People gather in support of the trucker convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates at the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says a truck convoy that's blockaded a highway at a busy U.S. border crossing as part of a protest against vaccine mandates violates the province's Traffic Safety Act and must end immediately. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta premier says truckers’ border blockade violates traffic laws and must end

File photo
Blowing snow advisory issued for Monday

Peaceful assembly poster. Submitted photo
H. J. Cody students and staff communicate their way to resolution

Submitted photo
Laker aspires to feature on Inked Magazine cover page