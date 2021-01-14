Lesser Slave Lake UCP MLA Pat Rehn. (Facebook)

Lesser Slave Lake UCP MLA Pat Rehn. (Facebook)

Kenney kicks Pat Rehn out of UCP caucus after municipal complaints

Rehn had been criticized by municipal leaders in his constituency

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has kicked Lesser Slave Lake backbencher Pat Rehn out of the United Conservative caucus.

Kenney made the announcement in a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday.

He said the most important job of a member of the legislature is to represent constituents and Rehn has failed to do that.

“He has made no meaningful effort to work in his constituency. He has ignored calls from me, UCP caucus leadership, and his constituents to do so,” Kenney said.

“Regrettably, MLA Rehn’s performance falls well below the high standards we expect in our caucus and party.”

Rehn had been criticized by municipal leaders in his constituency, including the entire town council in Slave Lake, for not doing enough to listen to concerns in the area.

Rehn was also one of several UCP members who left Canada over Christmas to vacation in sunny hot spots, despite the government urging Albertans to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Rehn apologized on Facebook for taking a family trip to Mexico. Last week, Kenney took away legislature committee responsibilities from Rehn and other MLA vacationers. Tracy Allard resigned as municipal affairs minister for travelling to Hawaii, and Kenney asked his chief of staff to step down for going to the United Kingdom.

Rehn’s removal from the UCP caucus is immediate, said Kenney. Rehn is to sit as an Independent MLA and will not be allowed to run for the party again.

Kenney said he and other government ministers will be meeting with constituents in Lesser Slave Lake in the coming weeks to “ensure that they have direct access to their government, and to help them address important local issues.”

The Canadian Press

Alberta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Supreme Court denies church’s appeal in Mount Cashel sexual abuse case
Next story
Alberta surgeon who hung a noose in a hospital found guilty of unprofessional conduct

Just Posted

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw
Alberta eases some COVID-19 restrictions

Salons, barbershops and other personal and wellness services will be open by appointment only

File Photo
‘You took away some real joy.’ Sylvan Lake Winter Village turned off after vandalism

Sometime during the night of Jan, 12 the light display at the pier was vandalized and damaged

(Black Press file photo)
Sylvan Lake man charged with fraud totalling more than $100,000

Sylvan Lake RCMP have been investigating two companies owned by the same man since June 2019

Alberta Chief Medicial Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 23 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
COVID-19 cases trending in the right direction, says Hinshaw

875 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for parts of central Alberta on Jan. 13, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Wind warning issued for central Alberta

Environment Canada said strong northwesterly winds will develop in the morning and weaken in the evening

Lesser Slave Lake UCP MLA Pat Rehn. (Facebook)
Kenney kicks Pat Rehn out of UCP caucus after municipal complaints

Rehn had been criticized by municipal leaders in his constituency

A Suncor logo is shown at the company’s annual meeting in Calgary on May 2, 2019. A worker is missing after a dozer broke through ice on an inactive Suncor tailings pond in northern Alberta.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Worker missing after dozer breaks through frozen tailings pond in northern Alberta

The worker was an employee of Christina River Construction

Innisfail business Bladez to Fadez Barbershop was issued two closure orders this week. (Photo from Bladez to Fadez Barbershop Facebook)
2 closure orders issued: Central Alberta barbershop gets court date

Innisfail shop to be monitored

Kim Green, owner of Altitude Spa in Ponoka. (Ponoka News/file photo)
Central Alberta spa owner says Alberta small businesses being ‘culled’

Salons and spas suffer in second shutdown

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID clarity: Feds say 42-day gap for 2-dose vaccines OK as provinces race to immunity

‘Realities on the ground’ means that provinces, territories will have difficult choices to make

(Pixabay photo)
Alberta surgeon who hung a noose in a hospital found guilty of unprofessional conduct

College of Physicians and Surgeons says sanctions will be determined at a later hearing

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. The professional group for emergency doctors in Canada wants more transparency about COVID-19 vaccine distribution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canadian emergency doctors call for greater transparency on vaccine rollout

Many doctors don’t know when they will be vaccinated and the association says that needs to change

Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan
Boeser scores 2, Vancouver Canucks dump Edmonton 5-3 in NHL season opener

Rookie Nils Hoglander nets first career goal in win over Oilers

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance responds to a question during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Proud Boys confrontation was wake-up call about military racism, hate: Defence chief

The military has established new rules around hateful misconduct over the past year

Most Read