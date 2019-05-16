Kenney lauds Senate committee rejecting tanker ban, promises to continue fight

Bill C-48 would put into law a long-standing voluntary moratorium on coastal tanker traffic

\Alberta Premier Jason Kenney attends a photo opportunity with Ontario Premier Doug Ford at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Friday, May 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is calling for a full-court press to kill Ottawa’s proposed B.C. coast tanker ban now that it has been defeated in a Senate committee.

Kenney says he hopes the full Senate will follow the lead of its transportation and communications committee and reject Bill C-48.

He says that in the meantime he hopes to rally support for his cause by meeting with Alberta senators next week and having his energy minister head to Ottawa to make Alberta’s case to senators there.

The Alberta legislature will also be putting forward a motion next week calling for the Senate to reject the bill.

READ MORE: Bill to ban oil tankers on B.C.’s coast defeated in Senate, but not dead yet

Bill C-48 would put into law a long-standing voluntary moratorium on coastal tanker traffic between the northern tip of Vancouver Island and the Alaska border — something Alberta says would frustrate efforts to grow its oil industry.

The House of Commons passed the bill a week ago.

Kenney says he will also keep pushing to have the Senate reject Bill C-69, proposed legislation opponents say would make it difficult to get future energy megaprojects approved.

“We will continue to work on behalf of Albertans in speaking truth to power,” Kenney said Thursday.

The Senate committee rejected Bill C-48 with a 6-6 vote Wednesday night.

The committee’s five Conservative senators voted against it, as did Alberta independent Paula Simons. Five other independents and one self-identified Liberal voted in favour.

A tie vote meant the proposal failed.

Simons said she wasn’t confident that enough homework had been done to justify a permanent ban.

— By Dean Bennett in Edmonton

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberta loosens public liquor consumption rules ahead of May long weekend

Just Posted

Drivers reminded impairment and driving don’t mix

National Road Safety Week May 14 to 20

Former Sylvan Lake resident launches latest book

Talena Winters will launch her book at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library on Friday

Sylvan Lake bans use of charcoal barbecues in Town parks

Visitors and residents picnicking in Sylvan Lake are asked to leave the charcoal barbecues at home

Sylvan Lake resident named assistant coach Team Alberta’s U16 hockey team

Fox Run teacher Cody Reynolds was announced the assistant coach on May 9

Sylvan Lake residents teamed up to clean up the lakeshore

The second annual Team Up to Clean Up occurred in town and in the summer villages around the lake

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

Kenney lauds Senate committee rejecting tanker ban, promises to continue fight

Bill C-48 would put into law a long-standing voluntary moratorium on coastal tanker traffic

Alberta loosens public liquor consumption rules ahead of May long weekend

Province is also changing regulations to loosen up rules for festival organizers

Billion-dollar autoimmune drug deal a ‘dream come true’ for Calgary researcher

With autoimmune diseases, the body’s own tissues are mistaken for harmful invaders and attacked

Canada first in the world to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

Indigenous teen’s treatment while disclosing abuse indicative of ‘pattern’

Video shows a male officer asking pointed questions of a young woman describing a sexual assault

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

The ask comes after an Aeroflot airliner crash that killed 41 in Moscow

Create new coast-to-coast energy corridor to get pipelines built: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also says the government should ensure Canada imports no foreign oil by 2030

Most Read