Alberta reported an additional 14 COVID-19 deaths Thursday. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Alberta reported an additional 14 COVID-19 deaths Thursday. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Kenney lifts some COVID-19 restrictions, reopens restaurants and gyms Feb. 8

Step 1 of easing restrictions starts Feb. 8

As active COVID-19 cases in Alberta continue to decrease, Premier Jason Kenney has announced restrictions for some sectors of the economy will be eased in the near future.

Some of these eased measures includes restaurants and gyms, as well as indoor and outdoor children’s sports, which will open in a limited capacity on Feb. 8.

On Friday, Kenney said the government will take a tiered approach, based on hospitalization benchmarks. The benchmark for opening things in Step 1 is less than 600 hospitalizations. Alberta currently has 7,805 active COVID-19 cases, including 594 people in hospital and 110 in intensive care.

“The more our numbers go down, the clearer our path becomes,” Kenney said in a press conference.

“Let’s not let our guard down… we are not through the end of this yet.”

According to a government press release, children’s sport and performance activities are permitted if they are related to school activities, such as physical education classes.

Fitness facilities will face a number of restrictions, including only one-on-one training with a trainer, sessions have to be scheduled and no group activities. Clients are not required to wear a mask while exercising, but trainers must remain masked during the session.

Restaurants must collect contact information from one person at a table and diners must be from the same household. There can only be six people at a table.

The second step, 21 days after the first easing of restrictions will be when hospitalizations are lower than 450. That includes some retail, as well as community and banquet halls as well as a further easing of Step 1.

“If cases of COVID-19 surge again, if we start moving once again to exponential growth like we saw in November-December, and if somehow one of these new viral variants takes hold in our community and begins to spread at rates seen in other parts in the world, we will have to impose stronger restrictions again,” Kenney said.

Step 3 will take place after three weeks after Step 2, when hospitalizations are below 300. That step will likely include places of worship, adult team sports museums, art galleries, zoos and interpretive centres, indoor seated events, including movie theatres and auditoriums as well as casinos, racing centres and bingo halls and libraries. This step also includes indoor social gatherings.

Step 4, with 150 hospitalizations or less would be essentially a return to every day, normal activities.

The premier added that Albertans should not take Friday’s announcement as an encouragement to return to normal.

“If we make that mistake, we will lose the progress that we’ve made to date and we will start piling up more pressure on our hospitals again,” he said.

“Avoiding that fate is in all our hands collectively.”

Albertans have been waiting for a sign of good news from the premier but had been met with silence for most of the past week. Several restaurants in Central Alberta took matters into their own hands and opened, flouting the restrictions that banned in-person dining.

The current COVID-19 measures, put into place in December were expected by many to be eased on Jan. 21 – only to be told over the last week by Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw to wait “a little while longer”.

Read also:

Red Deer diner owner who defied health restrictions fined $1,200

Innisfail mayor wants gov’t to relax existing restrictions based off

The province did ease some restrictions on Jan. 14, allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people and also letting salons, barbershops, tattoo parlours and other wellness services open.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, announced an additional 14 COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours Friday. (Photo by Government of Alberta)

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, announced an additional 14 COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours Friday. (Photo by Government of Alberta)

Previous story
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

Just Posted

Alberta Chief Medicial Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 19 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
One new COVID-19 death in Red Deer, 543 new cases

Central zone has 692 active cases of COVID-19

Premier Jason Kenney provided an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. Additional health measures will be eased for restaurants, indoor fitness and some children’s activities, effective Feb. 8. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Kenney lifts some COVID-19 restrictions, reopens restaurants and gyms Feb. 8

Step 1 of easing restrictions starts Feb. 8

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said that measures put in place to fight COVID-19 have lead to a sharp decline in influenza cases. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
7 new deaths, 461 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta

Central zone has 710 active cases

Holly Schell, centre, poses for a photo along with a couple employees behind the counter of Blue Bird Coffee Co. in Rimbey early in the morning on Jan. 26 when the doors opened to dine-in customers. (Photo by Leah Bousfield)
Rimbey cafe takes a stand and allows dine-in customers

Blue Bird Coffee Co. opened its doors on Wednesday, part of a movement by small business owners

“Let us play” was chanted by many youth hockey players as the marched down the street in Bentley wearing their hockey jerseys and carrying signs attached to hockey sticks, Jan. 26. The peaceful protest was one of many in Alberta as minor hockey players, coaches and parents demand the restrictions on sports be loosened to allow kids back on the ice. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
Bentley Minor Hockey holds ‘Let Them Play’ rally

The rally was held at the Bentley arena Tuesday afternoon, one was also held in Rimbey on Saturday

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
‘Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Indigenous TV series cancelled in the wake of controversy over co-creator Michelle Latimer’s ancestry

Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume, right, speaks at the inauguration of a memorial to the 2017 mosque shooting, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Quebec City. From the left, Luce Pelletier, artist who designed the memorial, MP Joel Lightbound, Boufeldja Benabdallah, and MNA Joelle Boutin.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Online events begin today marking fourth anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

Boufeldja Benabdallah says a national day of remembrance will help people heal

The glow from the Swan Lake Fire can be seen on the horizon in Kenai, Alaska, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. The Swan Lake Fire, located just north of Sterling, Alaska, grew to 32,300 acres over the weekend. (Photo by Jeff Helminiak/Peninsula Clarion)
2 customers sue Subway, claiming tuna is ‘anything but tuna’

Subway said the accusations are ‘reckless and improper’

Diners flood into The Noble Fox on Jan. 28. (Photo submitted)
Bashaw businesses ready to battle government over restrictions

The Noble Fox opened to sit-down diners on Jan. 27 and John’s Gym plans to open Feb. 1

Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu speaks, as Minister of Infrastructure Prasad Panda and Mayor Tara Veer look on, during the September groundbreaking ceremony for the new Red Deer Justice Centre. Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff
Updated: Alberta announces provincial parole board

Board will deal with prisoners serving sentences of less than two years in provincial prisons

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada to get 20% of promised Pfizer vaccines in next few weeks; feds look at vial size

Canada has been saying for several weeks that the shipments would return to normal in mid-February

A lone passenger stands outside the International Arrivals area at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. As the federal government prepares to slap new restrictions on foreign arrivals, Health Canada data suggest a growing number of infections directly connected to international travel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Holiday season vacations coincide with rise in COVID-19 travel-related cases

Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 27, 86,953 people flew into Canada from the United States

Most Read