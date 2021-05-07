Kenney to announce plan for truckers to get COVID-19 vaccinations in nearby states

Alberta is approaching 25,000 active cases of COVID-19, and there are more than 600 people in hospital with the illness

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is expected to announce this morning an arrangement allowing Alberta truckers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in neighbouring American states.

Kenney is slated to make the announcement alongside Transportation Minister Ric McIver at 10 a.m.

The move is one more step in the push to get people vaccinated to reduce a sharp surge in cases in Alberta.

Alberta’s case rate has been the highest in North America, forcing Kenney to implement new restrictions this week to prevent the health system from being overwhelmed.

All schoolchildren are now back to learning at home online and hair salons, barber shops and restaurant patios must close by Sunday.

The Canadian Press

